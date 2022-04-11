People looking for rental housing might be tempted to turn to the internet, particularly sites like Craigslist.
But local real estate agents say Craigslist is used by scam artists who fraudulently list homes for sale as rentals, in attempt to con victims into wiring money to the scammer.
“We’ll see this on the vast majority of our listings,” said John Gonzalez, operations manager and real estate agent for Steve L. Castlen Realtors.
People will regularly call to ask about properties they’ve been led to believe are for rent by scammers, he said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of that happens to the older generation,” Gonzalez said. “We do see it a lot, unfortunately, and it only seems to be getting worse.”
The scam artist will copy photos of real estate listings from legitimate agencies and list them on Craigslist as rentals.
Devin Taylor, president-elect of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said a home he had listed for sale ended up on Craigslist in a rental scam.
The intended victim did some research, which led to Taylor, who is a realtor for the Blake Hayden Group.
“They thought they were speaking with the owner” when talking to the scammer, Taylor said. When they contacted Hayden to see if the property was actually for rent, he told them they had been the target of a scam.
Taylor said a person who asks for a deposit to be wired is a scammer. That’s also true for someone who wants money wired through a website like Venmo, Gonzalez said.
A person handling a legitimate rental property is “not going to ask you to wire money,” Taylor said.
A way to check to see if a property listed on Craigslist is a scam is to check the address on Google, Gonzalez said. If the home is actually for sale, the legitimate listing, and the realtor, should be listed.
When looking for a rental property, go through a rental agency, Gonzalez said.
“If I were looking for a rental home, I would want to start with a reputable company,” he said.
When working with a person renting their own property, the first meeting should be in person and in a public place, Gonzalez said.
“It all comes down to knowing exactly who you are dealing with,” Taylor said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
