Eight local Realtors will be heading to Frankfort on Wednesday to join with about 200 other real estate professionals from across Kentucky to lobby the Kentucky General Assembly on issues they say “directly impact homeowners and home ownership in Kentucky.”
Karen Gross, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said they are especially concerned about legislation that helps create new jobs and affordable housing.
She said Realtors continue to oppose a sales tax on services, which she said can add a lot to the cost of a house.
“We want it to be so that people who want to own a home can,” she said. “We’ve been fighting a sales tax on services for years.”
Gross said local Realtors will meet with Owensboro-area legislators.
And the other 19 Realtor associations will be meeting with their legislators.
At the end of the day, the groups will all get together to discuss what they’ve learned about legislation this year.
“We do make our presence felt,” Gross said. “But it’s not about us, it’s about the homeowners.”
She said the real estate industry accounted for $30.5 billion of the gross state product in 2018.
Kentucky Realtors lists several priorities for the 2020 legislative session.
They include eliminating regulations that affect housing affordability, promoting online access to public records, promoting economic development initiatives that bring new jobs to the state, promoting workforce development programs, supporting expanded access to fast and reliable internet service, combating the opioid abuse epidemic and supporting the implementation of home rule to allow communities the flexibility to fund projects.
