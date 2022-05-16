For a dozen years, the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association has been raising money to help homelessness in the community through its Aid the Homeless project.

In the past year, it raised $20,000 for local homeless shelters.

But that was the least amount the group has raised in years, Tyler Shookman, ATH president, said.

The lingering coronavirus pandemic kept the organization from staging fundraising events in 2021.

“The money all came from Realtors and our affiliates,” Shookman said. “We weren’t able to have fundraisers last year.”

The organization had raised $60,000 in 2019, before the pandemic.

Through the years, Shookman said, ATH has raised $400,000 for homeless shelters.

The money is divided between the Boulware Mission, Daniel Pitino Shelter, Friends of Sinners, Oasis, St. Benedict’s and St. Joseph’s Peace Mission.

Two more shelters — the Empowerment Academy for homeless high school students and My Sister’s Keeper, an emergency shelter for women and children — are scheduled to open soon.

“They’re on our radar,” Shookman said.

He said there are more shelters and resources for people who don’t have a place to live now than there has ever been in Owensboro.

“The problem now is panhandlers,” Shookman said. “When I see them, I offer to take them to a shelter. But they don’t want to go. They just want money.”

Many homeless people have addictions or mental issues, he said, and the shelters can help with those.

There are no reliable numbers on how many people are homeless in Daviess County, because of couch surfing and people living in motels.

But Trooper Corey King, a member of the Empowerment Academy board, said recently, “We are seeing the numbers of homeless students anywhere between a couple hundred anywhere to 400. I have heard as much as 400 in the county.”

Shookman said the money raised by ATH can be used for anything the shelters need.

The organization’s goal is to “provide resources to address and someday end homelessness, while serving the homeless population with respect, integrity and grace.”

