Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, dozens of volunteers, and survivors of last December’s tornado gathered Thursday at the Hartford home of Joel and Mary Sumner to celebrate the rebuilding that has taken place since then.
The Sumners are the sixth family in Ohio County to have their home rebuilt since a tornado ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10 and 11, 2021, taking 81 lives in the process. Matthew Sickling, the chair of the Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team, said various organizations are working to rebuild 16 homes in Ohio County — leaving 10 more to go.
“It’s a little different,” Joel Sumner remarked, looking around his newly-reconstructed house on Utley Drive. “We scraped off the old foundation slab and started with a new house.”
The Sumners said they had help every step of the rebuilding process, from the 300-plus volunteers from 13 states to the friends who let them live in their camper.
Others still have a long way to go.
Tornado survivors Chantel and Chris Hamlin are still living in a three-bedroom single-wide along with five family members. They said they hope their house will be rebuilt by March.
Chantel Hamlin said the outpouring of support from the community helps her family stay optimistic as they work to recover.
“The help has made it less of a hardship. We didn’t know what to expect — how we would replace everything,” she said. “Because of the community, our friends and family, it’s not as much of a burden.”
“We would have been lost without them,” Chris Hamlin added.
Chris and Robin Alvey are in a similar situation with their son, Ethan. Robin Alvey said the family “bounced around” from shelter to shelter in the immediate aftermath of the tornado destroying their home — though they were lucky enough to eventually find a trailer to rent.
Chris Alvey said he hopes their home will be ready to live in again by December.
“God’s hand has been over us, and we’ve been taken care of on many different levels and have been blessed by so many people and their generosities,” he said.
At Thursday’s event, Beshear said his government has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and two other charities to pledge $16 million to rebuild 300 homes across the state.
“We’re going to rebuild every home, every building and every life,” he said. “That’s our job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.