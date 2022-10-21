Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, dozens of volunteers, and survivors of last December’s tornado gathered Thursday at the Hartford home of Joel and Mary Sumner to celebrate the rebuilding that has taken place since then.

The Sumners are the sixth family in Ohio County to have their home rebuilt since a tornado ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10 and 11, 2021, taking 81 lives in the process. Matthew Sickling, the chair of the Ohio County Disaster Long Term Recovery Team, said various organizations are working to rebuild 16 homes in Ohio County — leaving 10 more to go.

