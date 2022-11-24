On a day when most people were prepping their turkeys for Thanksgiving, the St. Pius Tenth cooking team members were busy Wednesday morning behind the Catholic church, 3418 Kentucky Highway 144, smoking Boston butts and hams.

The pit fires were lit shortly after 3 a.m. to ensure the proper heat was ready for when the rest of the team arrived before dawn to begin adding the meat — nearly 1,000 pounds of Boston butts and 700 pounds of hams — to the pits and smokers.

{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.