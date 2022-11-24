On a day when most people were prepping their turkeys for Thanksgiving, the St. Pius Tenth cooking team members were busy Wednesday morning behind the Catholic church, 3418 Kentucky Highway 144, smoking Boston butts and hams.
The pit fires were lit shortly after 3 a.m. to ensure the proper heat was ready for when the rest of the team arrived before dawn to begin adding the meat — nearly 1,000 pounds of Boston butts and 700 pounds of hams — to the pits and smokers.
Bobby Freels, who has been part of the St. Pius Tenth cooking team for more than 30 years, said pre-selling Boston butts and hams for Thanksgiving and Easter have become traditional fundraisers, with all proceeds going to the church’s general fund.
“Before I retired from Aleris Aluminum, I would take vacations to help (cook),” Freels, 75, said.
Freels’ dedication is a common theme for why the team remains together while other churches have disbanded their cooking teams over the years.
David Fleischmann, 71, joined the cooking team in 1983.
Fleischmann said there were multiple reasons that drew him to want to be part of the cooking team.
“Part of it is the camaraderie of it and the fact that I’m helping my church,” Fleischmann said. “It’s a way I can see I’m making a difference at the church as far as a fundraiser goes. And I do enjoy it.”
And although other cooking teams have folded in recent years, Fleischmann and Freels said they’re in good shape for the future with 50-plus members.
But they also understand how it happens.
“It’s not just churches — any club or organization that requires volunteers knows it’s harder to get volunteers now than it was 20 years ago,” Fleischmann said. “...Unless we get more younger people in here as the years go on, eventually ours will (disband), too. But our team is at a point where we can still do it and not have a problem.”
The St. Pius Tenth cooking team formed in the mid-1970s to participate in the International Bar-B-Q Festival’s barbecue competition.
And for decades, St. Pius Tenth became a fixture, along with other Catholic churches, at the annual May downtown Owensboro event.
But the St. Pius Tenth cooking team no longer participates in the Bar-B-Q Festival.
Instead, they cook chickens and burgoo at the church on the same weekend, pre-selling to its parish members and making extra for the general public.
“By being here, we’re done and going home by 2 p.m.,” Freels said. “Down there, you got to wait until 4:30 or 6.”
For the Thanksgiving fundraiser, the team was able to purchase 80 Boston butts and 86 hams at “reasonable prices.”
However, high mutton prices have made it prohibitive for the team to sell as part of any of their fundraisers.
“It really affected us at our picnic this summer because we did not have mutton,” Freels said.
During its future fundraisers, the team does plan to offer burgoo, which contains mutton among its ingredients. But the mutton for it is not as expensive as the part of the sheep needed for sandwiches.
Freels said mutton is a key staple of its highly-guarded burgoo recipe.
“That’s special; there’re only two people on the team who have that recipe,” said Freels, who is one of them. “I have people who call me all the time and ask, ‘Can you give me the recipe for that burgoo?’ I have to tell them no, I can’t do it.”
