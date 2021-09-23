A man who was recently arrested on a warrant for reckless homicide appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to be arraigned on his charges.
Robert Jackson, 36, Hopkinsville, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
He is accused of causing the death of two individuals in a vehicle collision that occurred in December 2019.
Jackson appeared in Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self’s court via Zoom while at the Christian County Jail while his attorney Allison Mohon appeared in person to request that his indictment be read aloud in court.
However, Self first read Jackson his rights before reading the indictment.
“Counts one and two (reckless homicide), on or about the 23rd day of December 2019 in Christian Count, Kentucky, the above named defendant Robert E. Jackson committed the offense of reckless homicide by driving a motor vehicle in a reckless manner which caused the death of A.T. and M.Q.,” Self said.
“Counts three and four, on or about the 23rd day of December 2019 in Christian Count, Kentucky, the above named defendant Robert E. Jackson committed the offense of wanton endangerment first-degree two counts by wantonly operating a motor vehicle in a manner manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, which created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to M.Q. and G.Q.”
After Self read his indictment, Mohon entered a not guilty plea on Jackson’s behalf.
Mohon then shared that she plans on filing a bond motion on Jackson’s behalf at the next court hearing since bond motions are not heard during arraignments.
However, Mohon did request that Jackson be able to receive medication he had been taking after also suffering serious injuries from the collision.
“He was also very, very injured in that wreck and he has metal all the way through his body, half his body and he needs to be able to get his meds,” Mohon said. “I talked to the jail earlier and they said they need a judge’s order for him to be able to get all of the medication that he needs.”
Mohon shared that Jackson had been in need of blood pressure medication as well as water pills. She added that he had also been prescribed pain medication, but was not sure if Jackson necessarily needed that medication or not.
Mohon continued to share that Jackson normally has a caregiver that helps him daily, that he is missing physical therapy and is scheduled for surgery in October.
“This time, I am going to order that the jail provide him with his blood pressure medication and his water pills,” Self said in response to Mohon’s request.
Self then scheduled Jackon’s first pretrial conference and bond hearing for Oct. 27.
According to New Era archives, Jackson was served a warrant for his arrest on charges of reckless homicide and wanton endangerment on Sept. 19.
Jackson is accused of crossing the centerline of Princeton Road and colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by Misty Quarles, 32.
The collision reportedly caused Quarles’ vehicle to exit a bridge and land in a creek bed. Misty Quarles and Alexia Trump, 11, who was a passenger in the vehicle died from their injuries sustained in the wreck.
Two other passengers in the vehicle, Marcus Quarles, 34, and a juvenile who was referenced in the indictment as “G.Q.,” were seriously injured in the collision and were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but were able to survive.
In other court news, Larayna Manning, 48, who is accused in the murder of Calvin Taylor, 70, on Oct. 12, 2020, at a home on North Kentucky Avenue, appeared in Self’s court to have her trial postponed due to her attorney Jason Pfeil testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Pfeil advised the court of his positive test and stated that he’d be willing to follow through with Manning’s trial date, which was set on Oct. 4, despite being ill.
Pfeil added that he did not want to risk Manning being exposed to enhanced penalties from the commonwealth if the trial were to be continued to a new trial date.
Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling ensured Pfeil and Self that there would be no such risk.
“I think it would be vindictive or pick whatever word you want to use there, for me to then say that and use your illness as a launching pad to require her to have additional penalties,” Boling said. “So, based on the fact that you’re illness, if this matter gets continued for a couple months, then the commonwealth will proceed strictly as it is without any aggravated punishment and no prejudice to your client.”
Self decided that it would be challenging for Pfeil to be prepared for trial on Oct. 4 given the circumstances and would present potential unfairness to Manning and as such rescheduled her trial.
Self set Manning’s trial to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and is expected to last until Dec. 10. Larayna Manning’s codefendant in the case and her son, Anthony Manning, 25, entered an Alford plea on Monday to his charges.
An Alford plea means that Anthony Manning is not admitting his guilt, but does acknowledge that if the case were to go to trial that there may be enough evidence to convict him. An Alford plea is treated like a guilty plea in court.
He is charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit first-degree robbery.
Anthony’s plea deal recommends a sentence by the commonwealth of five total years, with the commonwealth opposed to probation, shock probation and parole.
Larayna Manning is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. She is also charged in two other separate cases with first-degree trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000 and theft of receipt of stolen credit or debit car.
According to archives, Larayna was driven to Taylor’s home by her son, Anthony and had allegedly intended to obtain drugs at the home.
Larayna allegedly entered the home while Anthony stayed in the vehicle. While Anthony was waiting inside, he heard gunshots and entered the home to find Taylor shot and Larayna inside a bathroom.
Larayna allegedly asked Anthony if Taylor was dead and if they should call the police.
Archives state that Anthony allegedly told her not to call the police.
Taylor was later found by HPD officers with gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen and his mouth and wrists had been duct-taped, indicating there may have been a robbery.
Drugs, cash and a safe were reportedly missing from the home, according to the archives.
Also according to archives, another vehicle had also arrived at Taylor’s home around the same time the Mannings arrived.
It is not clear if Larayna had fired any shots.
