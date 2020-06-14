Saturday afternoon, Diamond Lake Resort staged the largest event in Daviess County since the coronavirus hit in March.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, estimated that about 300 people sat beneath the shade trees on the shore of the lake to watch a record number — 23 — cardboard boats race and about half of them sink in the fourth annual version of the event.
Last year’s event drew 14 entries.
Smith said it was the first time in the four-year history of the event that boats had come from outside the campgrounds.
Rules say the boats must be built with nothing but corrugated cardboard and duct tape.
A liberal use of duct tape was the key to keeping the boats from sinking.
A boat called Little Sinker used 15 rolls.
But it capsized rather than sank.
Smith told the crowd, “We simply must abide by the rules of the state and local government. We need to maintain distance.”
Some people did.
But most sat in clumps of family and friends.
And masks weren’t in evidence because the event was outside.
The two-hour event was streamed on Facebook live.
But with the temperature around 90 degrees, the first cell phone overheated and a second one had to be brought in to stream the event.
The owners of Shattered Dreams, a boat that had placed first and third in past years, donated it to anyone who would row it this year.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty and her husband, Jarrod, got to the boat first to claim it.
Kyle Durham, Trish Durham, Patrick Durham and Jason Morris brought the biggest boat — a Viking boat called Duct For Sure.
They hadn’t measured it, but it was more than 10 feet long with shields drawn on the sides and a dragon head on the bow.
However, it flipped as it left the dock.
Erick Lanham and Jersey — who uses only one name — won the race in a time of 44.66 seconds in their Drinkin’ & Sinkin’ boat.
They used squares of duct-tape covered cardboard over their hands as oars.
“This is the first time we’ve done this,” Lanham said. “We’ll be back next year with something different.”
The duo also won the finale, where all the boats that didn’t sink or flip, return to the water for bragging rights.
But the Carole Baskin, named for a woman in the Netlfix hit “Tiger King,” was a close second.
The Baskin also placed third in the competition for best time earlier in the afternoon.
Princess C. York was second.
‘Merican Moms won the “most spirited” trophy.
The Liberty, which capsized with the crew waving American flags, took the Titanic Award for the most dramatic sinking.
The best design went to the S.S. Talon, a cardboard pontoon boat.
The Black Pearl, which didn’t win, had a sail and two pirate skulls.
Any boat that didn’t sink or capsize got to go again in the finale for bragging rights only.
Twelve of the 23 boats made it, but several of them sank before the finale was over.
The crew of the Red Neck Yacht fished a shoe out of the lake and tossed it to shore as they went by.
“This is the first event we’ve staged this year because of the coronavirus,” Smith told the crowd. “It’s good to be back.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
