Most educators can agree that learning is best done in person, and it will take some time to recoup the learning lost during the pandemic.
This past summer many school systems offered summer programming to help with those efforts, most of which was funded through federal relief dollars specifically earmarked for COVID-19-related disruptions to learning.
Daviess County Public Schools had a record number of students participating in summer programming, specifically high school students who were focused on credit recovery. A total of 272 students benefited from this programming, earning a total of 532 half-credits. Each course is considered half a credit toward the student’s total earned toward graduation.
What this means, said Apollo High School Guidance Counselor Keith Johnson, is that those students who were failing courses were able to make those up over the summer and begin the new school year ahead.
There were 120 Apollo students enrolled in summer programming, when typically the school would see about 40-50. Typically the school only offers a few online courses for students to recoup credits, but this summer they were able to offer in-person class sessions with teachers, which was attractive to students, Johnson said.
“The intent of those (federal) funds was to pay teachers to help students recoup learning loss, and those are dollars well-spent,” Johnson said. “I think our students were better off for what they were able to knock out this past summer.”
The school offered English, math, science and social studies courses, but Johnson said a majority of the students struggled with math.
Daviess County High School had 75 students participate in its summer learning opportunities. Those students earned 75 half-credits. The school typically sees about 30-35 students needing to recoup credits over the summer, said Jason Powers, DCHS assistant principal.
“This is because of learning loss that took place over the past few years because of the pandemic,” he said. “Parents and students realize that, after COVID last year and virtual school, in-person learning is the way to go. It’s just harder to learn virtually, no matter how good of a virtual program you have.”
He said DCHS, along with other schools in the area, offered top-notch virtual learning options, but nothing can replace an actual teacher educating students in person.
DCHS offered algebra I and II, English I, II, and III, Biology, integrated science and chemistry, and U.S. history.
Powers said the numbers indicate that many students who had never received failing grades before struggled through the past school year because of the interruptions to traditional learning. With credit recovery, these students are able to move forward and hopefully continue progressing through this difficult time.
Heritage Park High School also saw an influx in students participate in summer learning. The school extended its program to four weeks so that more students had more time to participate.
Michelle Ruckdeschel, HPHS principal, said 77 students recouped credits over the summer, which equaled to 97 half-credits.
Typically the program is offered to seniors who need to to earn credits to graduate on time. This year, however, so many students from all grade levels needed assistance the school provided all who were interested with the opportunity, Ruckdeschel said.
“It was a great opportunity for students,” she said. “Our students didn’t like virtual learning, and they struggled.”
Families would reach out to Ruckdeschel to express their gratitude and appreciation to the district for offering the program.
In a normal summer, there are less than 30 students taking advantage of credit recovery, she said.
She expects summer programming of this level might return because students still need help.
“It’s not going to take just one summer to recoup all learning loss,” she said. “This could impact us for awhile, and it’ll take us a bit to get back to where we were.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
