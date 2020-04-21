Since March 8, the state’s unemployment insurance division has processed twice as many claims as it processed throughout 2019, state officials reported Monday.
Although state officials have hired more employees and made program adjustments to speed the process, it continues to bog down.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who leads the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, gave an update Monday during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus press conference.
On average, about 13,000 Kentuckians file new claims daily, Coleman reported, and the department receives about 25,000 phone calls per day.
“If you have applied for unemployment insurance, do not reapply and do not open another claim,” Coleman said. “When you do that, it causes your claim and others to slow down, and it causes payments to be delayed.”
A team was put into place to search for reopened and duplicate claims. Weeding those out should speed the process for everyone, Coleman said.
The only people who need to apply for additional support are those whose original benefits have expired.
The department’s No. 1 priority this week will be reaching out to residents who are past their two-week period for receiving a payment, she said.
Thanks to hiring more than 1,000 employees for call centers, the unemployment insurance division has shortened its telephone wait times from two hours to six minutes, Coleman reported.
Many of those calls are about expected payment dates. Therefore, an automated call system has been installed to inform residents when to expect their payments.
Despite all the efforts being made to speed the process and answer questions about unemployment insurance, Coleman said, “it is not enough until every Kentuckian gets what they need.”
Also on Monday, Beshear announced COVID-19 continues to hit nursing homes hard. As of Monday, 49 Kentucky long-term care facilities had reported residents or staff who tested positive for the virus.
The breakdown of confirmed cases in long-term care facilities: 408 residents and 184 staff members. To date, 58 residents and one employee have died after becoming infected with the virus.
Beshear announced 102 new cases of the coronavirus during his press conference Monday, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 3,050.
Six more Kentuckians died from the virus. Deaths now total 154.
On Monday, Green River District Health Department officials reported four new cases of the coronavirus, three in Henderson County and one in Webster County.
That brings the seven-county district’s total to 200. To date, four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in GRDHD’s service area.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials announced one new case, bringing the total to 74. Two people in that county have died so far.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
