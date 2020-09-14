As a young child, Sarah Bradley experienced a trauma that sent her reeling — for decades.
By the age of 12, Bradley looked for comfort in drugs and alcohol. As an adult, she battled with substance use.
Eventually, she lost everything, including her children. At one point, she didn’t see them for two years.
“I hit my rock bottom,” Bradley said. “I wanted something different for myself.”
Luckily, someone introduced her to a recovery program three years ago. Since then, Bradley has turned her life around.
“It’s been a long, hard road,” the Owensboro woman said, “but I am here.”
For the past year, she has worked as an area manager for a local $10 million company. She recently bought a home, and her children live with her.
“I have high hopes for my future now,” Bradley said.
She grew up in Montgomery, Alabama. Substance use was not part of her family’s lifestyle.
Throughout life, Bradley tried to rid herself of cravings for drugs and alcohol, but those attempts failed.
She didn’t know recovery programs existed. Then, three years ago, someone introduced her to the faith-based program at Andrea’s Mission in Morgantown.
“God provided the steps for recovery,” Bradley said. “ ... I met other people in recovery. I wanted that for me. They gave me hope.”
At Andrea’s Mission, she started to renew her relationship with her children, seeing them on weekends.
Getting her children back was a gradual process. Over time, their stays increased to five days a week.
After completing the recovery program at Andrea’s Mission, Bradley moved to Owensboro, where her children lived. The only place that accepted women with children was Fresh Start for Women.
Bradley lived there for more than a year. She later moved into a rental home near Fresh Start.
On Aug. 1, Bradley bought a home, an achievement that wouldn’t have been possible without Fresh Start, she said.
“I’ve built a support group (at Fresh Start),” she said. “We have cookouts and family fun days. We lean on each other and pray together.
“ ... My heart is in Fresh Start. This is where God sent me. It’s a blessing to be part of its mission.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.