A Recovery Couples Anonymous group has been started in Owensboro, the first of its kind in the area to help provide support and assistance to couples working to build a healthier relationship.
Due to the anonymous nature of the group, individuals associated with it will not be named in full.
The program, according to group organizer Richard M., is for any couple or individual who wants to improve their relationship.
“It’s for couples in recovery, not all of the individuals are in recovery from substance use or anything, although many of us are,” he said. “It’s for any couple who wants to improve their relationship.”
The Owensboro group is part of the National organization, RCA, which, according to its mission statement, helps couples build healthy communication and greater intimacy through support of one another.
“We suffer from many problems, some identified and some not, some treated and some not,” the mission statement says. “We also come from different levels of brokenness. Many of us have been separated or near divorce. Some of us are new in our coupleships and seek to build intimacy together.”
Richard M. said before he and his wife, along with another local couple, began the group locally, they sought out other groups throughout the country that might help them create a model for Owensboro and provide sponsor couples to attendees.
RCA follows a 12-step program that is adapted from Alcoholics Anonymous, according to Richard M.
According to the RCA philosophy, listed on its website, the organization believes “that a coupleship is like an infant needing constant nurturing and care from both partners.
“It is important that each partner accept mutual responsibility for the problems or progress of the coupleship, and furthermore, that both recognize their own individual development and recovery as essential factors for couple recovery.”
Richard M. said the discussions are guided by topics listed in the RCA book, but meetings are open to anyone who wants to address any specific issue.
Some topics that have been touched on include conflict and inability to solve it, having the same argument repeatedly, and failure to adequately listen to one’s partner or provide positive feedback.
“We need to learn those skills and practice them,” he said. “We’re there to work on the relationship and improve it, whether the need is small or great. Many of us seek this out because the relationship has some fairly serious issues that need to be resolved.”
The key, according to Richard M., is to work the 12 steps together as a couple, in addition to attending the meetings, which will both help guide couples in resolving conflict and being better partners.
He said the group, which has been operating for about a month, has already had around four couples attending regularly, but he expects that number to grow as more people learn about the group.
“There’s so much need,” he said. “There’s so many couples with difficulties, minor or major, so many divorces in the case of married couples. We’re not a therapy group, we’re a self-help group. We share our experience, strength and hope. We don’t tell other people what they need to do, but we share what we have done, what’s worked and they can take it from there.”
RCA meetings are at 2 p.m. every Sunday at the St. Benedict’s Women and Families Services facility, 905 Hickman Ave. Anyone interested is welcome at the meeting, individually or with their partner.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
