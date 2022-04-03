Owensboro Regional Recovery, which provides a broad range of services to assist those recovering from substance abuse, recently began serving its 3,000th client since opening in the community more than a decade ago.
The achievement marks a significant milestone for the nonprofit, which is funded mainly by grants and donations and did not have much support for opening in Owensboro initially, according to Destany Wilson, outreach and development coordinator.
“Whenever we first opened Owensboro Regional Recovery, there was a huge dispute in Owensboro about location and where we were going to be located, and a lot of people petitioned for us to not even be here, because they thought we were too close to subdivisions,” she said. “So hitting 3,000 clients, that’s just huge.”
ORR got its start in 2010 when a local resident sold a portion of his land to ORR for the use of recovery services in the community, Wilson said, because of the need he saw in the community.
“Kentucky is one of the leading states for substance abuse regarding alcohol or opioids, so recovery is a huge need here,” she said. “We just saw a desperate need to help clean up our community and help those who ... needed assistance.”
Now, more than 10 years later, the nonprofit can serve up to 108 clients at one time, assisting them with recovery, offering parenting classes, education on financial stability, life skills, community service opportunities, mental health care, telehealth and clinic services through Audubon Area Community Care Clinic.
The organization, she said, also helps connect clients with job opportunities and offers transitional housing for those who have completed long-term recovery programs, to help them maintain stability while they work to become independent.
“We have a huge success rate,” she said. “Being able to stay here as long as we have and have 3,000 clients now and be such a successful program, it’s really just done a lot for Daviess County and surrounding counties.”
In honor of serving its 3,000th client, Wilson said ORR is also hosting its “Fortune Three-Thousand” fundraising, seeking 3,000 donations of $10 to assist the community’s recovery efforts.
According to a Recovery Kentucky study, Wilson said that, “for every dollar invested into a recovery program, there was a $2.45 return” in avoided expenditures that would otherwise go toward the purchase of drugs and alcohol.
In an effort to thank the community for its support of ORR, it will also host a pancake breakfast and easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9.
Anyone wishing to donate to ORR can mail a contribution to its office at 4301 Veach Road, drop it off in person or visit https://owensboro-regional-recovery.square.site/.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
