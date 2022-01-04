Recovery: Owensboro woman builds back better with help of Fresh Start

Megan Young, of Owensboro, is working to build a new life for herself and her son as she enters her third year of sobriety.
Young has been working on her recovery process with the help of Fresh Start for women.
Fresh Start helps provide housing and tools for success to pregnant and mothering women in recovery.
Prior to coming to Fresh Start, Young, 32, said she has battled with substance use since she was 16.
She said she was not the only one, as her parents and brother also struggled with alcohol and substance use.
In 2017, Young said she was at a very low point in her life. Her mother and brother were both in prison, and her father had died of suicide.
Those events, she said, led to a spiral that led to her spending time in jail.
“I was ready to give up — I was ready to just die. I asked God why I was still alive,” she said. “Physically, I was just numb, I think. Emotionally, I was just spiritually dead.”
Young said she broke ties with many of the people on her life that cared for her during that time.
“I would steal from the people that loved me, I didn’t care,” she said. “That feeling I gave them of not knowing where I was at or when I’d be home or if I was dead — I didn’t care.”
After her time in jail, Young said she made the decision to receive treatment.
Since then, things have completely turned around, and she is still working to get to know the new and sober her.
During Young’s time at Fresh Start, she has regained custody of her son full-time, has held the same job for three years, worked to become more independent and is currently working to build her credit score.
She said she is helped by other women in the program who inspire her and who have worked to overcome similar circumstances.
“It’s crazy. Sometimes I’ll think back, and I’m just like, ‘I don’t even know this new person,’ ” she said. “It’s so worth it. I encourage anybody who is stuck out there in addiction to reach out, because there is a better way and a better life.”
Two years ago, Young said her mother and brother were also released from prison and are also sober.
Now, she said, they are working to recreate a bond.
“Our relationships are just so different because we all used together, and now we’re all sober together, and it’s very cool,” she said. “Every year, I feel like it just keeps getting better with relationships and just everything. This Christmas was better than the one before that because when they first got out of prison, I was sober, and they’re sober, and you have to get to know each other again.
“Knowing the addicted you versus the one that’s sober, it’s totally different.”
Young said while the journey has not been easy, it has been worth it.
She is proud to have broken the cycle of substance use in her family and hopes to set a positive example for her son.
“I 100% love it,” she said. “I know that I want my son to grow up away from that. I’m doing everything I can to break that cycle and to show him a different kind of life.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.