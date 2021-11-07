New Hampshire “junk rock” band Recycled Percussion will combine chaos, comedy and music into one during their show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the RiverPark Center.
“I brought them here because it’s one of my favorite shows that I want to share with my new community,” said Rich Jorn, RiverPark Center executive director.
Jorn became acquainted with the group while he was working for a theater in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was attending a booking conference in New York.
“I saw them play a showcase at like midnight, the very end of a long week,” Jorn said. “They … were in a little hotel ballroom, and they played that thing like it was a packed stadium.”
The group started out in 1995 as a high school talent show act in Goffstown, New Hampshire, when the group’s founder, Justin Spencer, was looking to do something that was going to take everyone by surprise. Influenced by the street scene musicians of New York City and being a drummer, Spencer and three of his friends decided to combine the two.
“We finished in second place,” Spencer said. “We lost to a juggler.”
Despite not winning the top prize, Spencer received an opportunity to grow the act into something bigger after a principal at one of the area elementary schools asked them to perform for their students.
“At the time, there was a lot going on with anti-drug and the D.A.R.E. community … and our band has always been anti-drug, anti-alcohol,” Spencer said. “...We used it as a platform to take to schools. That’s how we really got started.”
Spencer began to tour with the project in 2001 — incorporating nontraditional items into the mix, such as ladders, power tools and trash cans.
After 10 years of touring, the group had its big break in the public eye after placing third on the fourth season of NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent” in 2009, becoming one of the first top-ranked acts of the show that did not include singing.
“It was really cool because you dream about that as a kid,” Spencer said. “It (was) kind of that moment of affirmation. ...All that hard work and preparation prepared you for that moment — so if you got that opportunity and that chance, we could take advantage of it.”
Since then, the band has played over 7,000 shows across 37 different countries, performed at the Latin Grammy Awards and eventually became the headliners of Las Vegas shows at the MGM Grand, Tropicana, and The Quad Resort & Casino.
Now, the band members are founders of their own facility, The CAKE Theatre in Laconia, New Hampshire, which celebrated its grand opening in October and has sold out every weekend thus far.
But Spencer focuses on the task at hand by keeping up his craft, rather than looking at the achievements.
“We’ve worked so far for so long; it’s been such a slow growth process,” Spencer said. “It’s not something that … happened overnight. It’s been so slow, and it’s always felt organic. You know, 27 years and doing 400 shows a year … we never stopped working at it. I don’t think we do it to see how big we can get. I don’t think we have really reflected (on it) yet. ...We just keep plugging away and trying to get better every day.”
Jorn isn’t surprised by the success the band has achieved.
“They’re good, hard-working guys who put on an exceptional show,” Jorn said. “These guys are born rockstars. From top-to-bottom, in and out — they know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re not afraid to dive in.”
Spencer and Jorn are certain that everyone will enjoy the show.
“Don’t be fooled by the name ‘Recycled Percussion.’ We play drums on trash cans, but the show is very, very funny,” Spencer said. “It’s almost like you’re going to see a variety show. It’s great for all ages. It’s the most high energy show you’ll ever see.”
“If you go to a Recycled Percussion show and don’t have a good time, you probably shouldn’t go outside,” Jorn joked.
Tickets are on sale now at riverparkcenter.org.
