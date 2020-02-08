About a month after the city of Owensboro announced it was no longer accepting cardboard at the recycling center at 1401 W. Seventh St., Owensboro stopped collecting magazines and books on Thursday.
Public Works Director Wayne Shelton said Southern Recycling officials, the broker that the city uses to recycle, told him the company would no longer accept magazines and books. Shelton said he believed the cost played a part in the company’s decision to no longer accept the items, similar to why the city stopped collecting cardboard.
“I guess the cost of processing them, handling them, shipping them, all that stuff … for them its a business decision,” he said.
Representatives from Southern Recycling were unable to be reached for comment.
Newspapers, and aluminum and steel cans are the only remaining items the city’s recycling center accepts. The city stopped accepting plastic in September of 2019.
Shelton said the city barely makes money off of newspapers, but cans are still a valuable recyclable.
“Aluminum cans and steel cans are and have been a commodity that has a market,” he said.
When asked about the future of the recycling center, Shelton said the city’s recycling center is more of a “middleman.”
“We’re a convenience center,” he said. “We try to make it convenient for people to drop off … items here rather than have to go to different places to drop them off.”
The city opened the current recycling center in 2012. The city set aside up to $275,000 to build the recycling center, according to Messenger-Inquirer archives, and spent about $35,500 for a concrete pad.
