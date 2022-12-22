The Salvation Army of Owensboro is continuing to show its dedication to helping those in need through its annual Red Kettle campaign, despite a dip this year in both donations and kettle workers.
“It’s not as good as last year,” said Lt. Col. Shirley White, associate administrator. “We’re struggling a little bit there ….”
According to Jeremiah Crawford, Corps mission associate, last year’s goal was $109,000 while this year was increased to $119,000.
As of Wednesday, the campaign has raised about $65,000, with Crawford saying the need is “still very prevalent” this week.
“The goal last year was lower than our goal for this year,” he said. “Having only made 78% of what we made last year, with a higher goal, puts us in a position of more need.
“...We’re getting close to what we’ve been projecting, but we’re still just not quite there.”
Crawford believes part of the reason for numbers being down may be due to the inflation surge.
“Things cost more today than they did a year ago,” he said. “People are struggling more today than they were a year ago; and I think that has definitely shown up in the donations.”
He also said there’s been other concerns outside of the campaign.
“...We have a large majority of our city that’s struggling,” he said. “Even our numbers from social services have gone up. We see that in more than one area, that the need has increased.”
One of the ways that the need can be met, Crawford said, is having people from the community come out and volunteer their time.
“It’s not too late to volunteer,” he said. “I know that the weather is not going to be great over the next couple of days, but volunteering is still on the table for this year.”
Despite having a number of clubs and organizations making efforts in help The Salvation Army, Crawford said kettle locations have dwindled, along with the manpower that can be utilized.
“Last year, we had 13 (locations). This year we have 12 …,” he said. “...On a consistent basis, (we) have been able to cover between four (to) six spots ….”
There are two types of bell ringers, Crawford said, with some being employees, others volunteers.
“...The Salvation Army across the board, I know, is struggling to find workers,” he said.
But White and Crawford are thankful for those who have been consistent in supporting the organization.
“I’ve been blown away ….” she said, “and the kettles that are out — they’ve done well ….”
One of those kettle workers is Thomas South, who got involved with the organization after his mother-in-law, who was involved with The Salvation Army, asked if he wanted to help her with ringing the bells a few years ago.
Since then, South has continued to take part in the campaign.
“(I’m just) trying to help out the kids,” he said. “I enjoy doing it. …I wake up every morning to come out and do this.”
Crawford wants the community to know that the efforts of The Salvation Army is for the betterment of others.
“I think it’s important for people to know that The Salvation Army is a church,” he said, “and our mission is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.
“It doesn’t matter who you are. We’re here to serve ….”
Kettles accept cash and are also equipped with QR codes and near field communication (NFC) tags that are able to read smartphones and accept transactions through Apple Pay, Google Pay or debit cards.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer bell ringer can contact Crawford at 270-685-5576 or visit registertoring.com.
