The annual “Red, White and Blue” political speaking event hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will be 10 a.m. Saturday on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse.
The event will coincide with the Bar-B-Q Block Party, which will also be in downtown Owensboro between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Large crowds are expected downtown throughout the day.
“While Red, White and Blue” is traditionally hosted during the fall before the November general election but it was decided to host two separate editions of the event for the 2022 political season.
With the traditional event returning in the fall, the May event will feature primary candidates, while the fall event will for competitive races in the November election.
Candidates will be following a traditional stump speech format, with candidates expressing their platform and beliefs before the assembled crowds.
For more information, call the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce at 270-926-1860.
