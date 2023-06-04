Saturday afternoon, Taylor Bishop and Alex Baity were displaying Civil War-era equipment in the Pioneer Village at Yellow Creek Park.
Baity, Taylor and several others were dressed in Union Army blue and had set up tents and a small encampment at the edge of the pioneer village. The men answered questions about how Union soldiers lived, and died, in camp during the war.
The men were among several reenactors taking part in the Daviess County Public Library’s Civil War Living History Encampment.
Bishop said he preferred the event to battle reenactments because the camp gave reenactors a chance to talk history with visitors.
“The great thing about (the event) is we get to one-on-one talk to people,” Bishop said. “We can actually explain” how things were done.
The event was organized by the library’s Kentucky Room. Robert Reeves, a public services librarian in the Kentucky Room, said reenactors have done historical research to be as accurate as possible.
“They are into what they do,” Reeves said. “They are authentic.”
Both Union and Confederate soldiers were there, displaying uniforms, rifles, bayonets, swords, saddles and even Civil War-era money and playing cards. The roar of a cannon from the Confederate encampment welcomed in each hour.
“If you go around and talk to them, they’ll explain everything,” Reeves said. “That’s what we are looking for, the educational aspect.
“We’re just trying to present how they lived and what they had to go through in the camps. It’s just part of our mission that the library does these types of things.”
James Huddleston got his start in historical reenacting in Illinois in the 1980s before he moved to Owensboro. Huddleston was wearing a Union cavalry uniform and answered questions about how the cavalry rode and camped.
“Camp was a large part of life for cavalry patrols during the war, along with foraging for food,” Huddleston said. “Your rations were beans, bacon and coffee, and you would go find everything else.”
Huddleston was introduced to reenacting through a co-worker.
He “was doing this, and he said, ‘Have I got a hobby for you,’ ” Huddleston recalled.
Researching the history is part of the fun of reenacting, along with associating with other reenactors at events, Huddleston said.
Huddleston said he enjoys “the camaraderie. I meet with a lot of friends.”
Bishop said he became interested in reenacting after being taken to a Civil War event by his grandmother.
“I like experiencing what they experienced,” he said.
