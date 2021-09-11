So now it’s been 20 years since 9/11.
I was born 17 years after Pearl Harbor, which has always seemed like ancient history to me, but Sept. 11, 2001, will always feel like just yesterday.
I was buzzing through the Messenger-Inquirer that bright September morning. Tuesdays were my easiest day of the week, and I was in a good mood.
There was a stranger wandering around near the foyer area. He looked lost, so I swooped over and asked who he was and what he was looking for.
He was there from Chicago to fix the Scitex, and wondered if there was any coffee available somewhere.
I guided him over to the coffee station, led him downstairs to the break room, showed him the vending machines and told him where he would find restrooms.
“Make yourself at home,” I said, and headed back through the newsroom toward my desk.
That’s when I noticed a small group of people standing around watching the little television set that was balanced, rather precariously, on top of one of the cubicle walls.
What you have to realize is that nobody ever watched TV in the newsroom. Why would we? We already knew everything that was going on … anything that mattered, anyway.
I stopped next to Bob Bruck and asked, “What’s going on?”
“A plane hit the World Trade Center,” he said.
I had no idea what the World Trade Center was, or where it was, or anything else.
I looked at the TV but did not comprehend — at all — what had just happened.
I figured the pilot of a small plane had had a heart attack. Tragic accident but, well, these things happen.
As we stood there and watched, there was — what was that? A replay of the accident? I was confused — but as everyone around me reacted with shock and horror, I realized there was a second tower, and a second plane.
Oh no, I thought. Something has gone wrong, terribly wrong, with the air traffic control system. Planes were being sent wildly off-course.
But why couldn’t a pilot look out the windshield and see he was about to hit a building?
What was going on?
The concept of “intentional” never crossed my mind. It just wasn’t even an option to consider.
I looked at the image on the TV and wondered how in the world firefighters would respond to a blaze that big, that high.
Already, though, the reporters on TV, and those standing right next to me, were all saying the same thing: This was deliberate.
The day unfolded like dominos falling in slow motion, one disaster after another. The Pentagon. All airplanes ordered to land. The White House and Capitol evacuated. The South Tower collapsed into an explosion of dust. A plane down somewhere in Pennsylvania. The North Tower collapsed.
Horror after horror. No time to absorb one image before another one, even worse, took its place.
When the first tower collapsed, I remember thinking, “Anyone who wasn’t already out will never get out now.”
It was a stupid thing to think but it was the best I could do.
By now, the voices on the TV and around me were calling this an act of war. At some point, the country of Iraq was mentioned. I walked into the editor’s office — did I knock? — and looked at the big map on his wall. It took me a minute to find Iraq. And just a half-inch away was the Persian Gulf. My heart sank. My oldest son, in the Navy, had just arrived in the Persian Gulf the day before. I hurried to my desk and typed an email to let him know what was happening. He never got that email; within seconds, I received a message letting me know all communications to or from the military had been suspended.
I don’t remember actually working at all that day, and I don’t remember going home, but I do remember being home that night.
My daughter, who was never home, always out and about, came home early that afternoon and sat next to me, close to me, on the couch, and we watched the news together in silence.
My youngest son came home from high school, duffel bag slung over his shoulder. He walked through the living room without looking at me, without looking at the TV.
“You need to see this,” I called.
“I already know,” he said. And as far as I know, he never watched so much as one minute of the coverage.
At some point in the hours and hours of coverage, amidst the thousands of images and millions of words that were spoken on that day and in the days to come, the one thing I remember most is this:
Somebody mentioned — almost in passing — the goal of terrorism.
Someone else responded — almost irritated — that of course, the goal of terrorism is to inspire terror.
No, the first person said. That’s not the goal. The goal is to undermine your faith, your belief, your assumption that your government can protect you. That you are safe. That bad things can’t happen here. And once that trust is gone, he said, the entire fabric of society begins to unravel.
I remember all the flags that were flying in the days ahead. Most of them seemed bright and crisp and new; maybe they were.
But, well, you know, fabric fades over time.
And if you aren’t really, really careful … it unravels.
