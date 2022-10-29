Owensboro AAUW will sponsor a panel on local refugees, “Equity For All,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The panel will include Diane Ford, Nancy Bradshaw, Bruce Kunze, Thomas Cameron and Laura Jones. They will give an update on the status of refugees currently living in Daviess County. Attendees will learn about progress in housing, English language instruction, transportation, food, clothing and case management. They’ll also learn what still needs to be done and how they can be a part of this community effort.
