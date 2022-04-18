At least three Afghan refugees have experienced bicycling accidents in recent months while traveling to and from work, two of which left refugees injured and one resulted in property damage, according to Nohemy Johnson, employment coordinator for the International Center

The first accident, Johnson said, occurred in late-February. A client was riding his bike home from his job after working second-shift hours and was hit by a car.

“It was a hit-and-run,” she said. “He was left there semi-conscious and … someone driving by saw it, called it in, and he was taken to the hospital.”

The client suffered a broken ankle, leaving him out of work until he is cleared by a doctor to return.

“He has insurance — all of our clients have health insurance — so luckily the health insurance has covered the expenses, but they’re not covering all the money that he’s not making,” Johnson said. “His income is gone, so that’s been something we’ve been trying to grapple with.”

The client is no longer eligible for cash assistance through the International Center, but Johnson said they are working to make sure he has all of his basic needs met.

“It’s been a big roller-coaster for this client to have left his country due to a war, and then the U.S tells him they’re going to help him, so he comes here and gets injured,” she said. “That was the first accident, and that’s when we kind of started to realize that maybe bicycles were not the safest form of transportation for our clients.”

The second accident, she said, occurred early in the morning with a client who was riding a bike to work and was also hit by a car, leaving him with a broken jaw.

A volunteer with the International Center was quickly able to assist the client by getting them to a dentist to receive medical treatment, Johnson said.

The third accident, she said, was another client who was riding a bike home from work and was hit by a car, totaling his bicycle.

“I’m in the process of trying to get in touch with the insurance company for the party that hit our client,” she said.

Johnson said in Bowling Green, a refugee was hit by a car while riding a bike home from work and was killed in the accident.

Incidents like this, she said, are reasons why transportation infrastructure should be examined and expanded within the city as Owensboro and other surrounding areas, with more refugees coming in from Afghanistan, or potentially from Ukraine, in the not so far future.

“This has been a problem we’ve had with all the previous refugees as well,” Johnson said. “I haven’t heard of any that have been hit, but I’ve heard of close encounters. But that’s the only form of transportation that they have, so they kind of have to just put up with it, risking their lives to get to work to be able to meet the basic needs for their families.”

Currently, Johnson said the International Center has around 40 to 50 clients utilizing bicycles as their primary mode of transportation to and from work, which includes not only Afghan refugees, but also those from other countries.

Those clients, she said, are not simply going for a 5- to 10-minute bike ride, but are riding at night or early morning in the dark for 20 to 30 minutes, covering up to four miles, possibly more at times.

“We’re still hoping that the city is able to expand the (public transportation) hours eventually, because this is not a problem that is going to disappear,” she said. “We’re going to get more refugees as time comes. We’re not necessarily expecting Ukrainians at the moment, but there wasn’t an expectation that there was going to be 200 Afghans all coming to Owensboro within a month, so anything can happen.

“I just want to make sure that my clients come into a place that has infrastructure built to be able to maintain them within the city that they’re living in.”

While the Owensboro Transit System (OTS) operates between 6 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. Monday through Friday, it does not allow for individuals working second- and third-shift hours to utilize public transportation options, Johnson said.

OTS manager Pamela Canary previously said OTS underwent consultation that did not recommend the expansion of hours due to operational costs and low ridership.

As far as whether the city or county might incorporate bike trails to accommodate an influx of bicyclists, Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager, said there has been recent discussion amongst the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which works on transportation planning, for a Complete Streets model.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Complete Streets are streets designed and operated to enable safe use and support mobility for all users. Those include people of all ages and abilities, regardless of whether they are traveling as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists or public transportation riders.

Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator, said the city has a master plan for the incorporation of bike routes in specified areas, but the only ongoing project that he is aware of that will add a “mixed use trail” is the widening of KY 54.

He said for bike lanes to potentially be added, there would likely have to be proof of and public concern over bike-related traffic incidents in specific areas within the city.

“We would have to look at why these accidents are occurring, where they’re occurring, and is it something we can fix with a bike lane,” he said.

If it is an issue of individuals not knowing laws related to bicycles, such as which side of the road to ride on, he said it is more likely education on those laws is what would be needed.

According to Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department spokesperson, there is no way to specifically look up how many collisions in the city involve bicycles. He said the city does see bicycle collisions “occasionally, but it’s not frequent.”

“I’m sure there are some that don’t get reported to us,” he said.

Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said they were also not aware of any other bicycle-related incidents or complaints from the public recently.

Without the extension of public transportation or additional safety measures for bicyclists, Johnson said the only options the International Center has been able to rely on is recruiting more volunteers to help provide transportation for refugees and continue to provide bicycles for those that want or need them.

Very few of the refugee clients, she said, have driver’s licenses, and while several are in the process of receiving a driving permit, most do not have the funds to purchase a vehicle.

Johnson said while carpooling options with other employees would be a viable option for many, most of the refugees do not speak fluent English and may not feel comfortable communicating those needs with other employees.

She said the International Center would welcome any volunteers to help transport refugee clients to and from work, as well as anyone willing to offer carpooling options who might have similar work schedules.

Anyone interested in volunteering these services, she said, can contact the International Center directly by calling 270-683-3423, and it will coordinate with clients.

