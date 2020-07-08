State officials report more than 400 new COVID-19 cases
State officials reported Wednesday 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 17,919 cases.
In addition, officials reported six more deaths. To date, 608 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Rising case numbers are a reason for concern, said Gov. Andy Beshear. During a press conference Thursday, July 9, he plans to announce some new mandatory requirements.
Green River District Health Department officials reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases — four in Daviess County, one in Hancock County and two in Henderson County.
The total reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 982.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported four more confirmed cases, bringing that county’s total to 549.
Kentucky State Fair announces concert performers
LOUISVILLE — Next month’s Kentucky State Fair will include concerts from 24 bands over 11 nights.
The State Fair on Tuesday announced the acts for the concert series from Aug. 20 to 30. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the fair at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.
Among the acts are Josh Turner on Aug. 20, Ginuwine and R&B group Color Me Badd on Aug. 21, and The Oak Ridge Boys with Lorrie Morgan on Aug. 23.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert area’s footprint has been more than doubled while the seating capacity has been reduced by more than half. Projector screens will be added in extended seating areas, and the spacing between seats and rows will be increased.
Tickets for the fair went on sale Monday. Advance admission is $7 and advance parking is $5.
Teenage drowning victim in Kentucky lake identified
RUSSELL SPRINGS — A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake.
Tyler Grant, 17, of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface near a ramp area on Monday, news outlets reported. His body was recovered about 45 minutes later.
Russell County Coroner Mark Coots released Grant’s identity Tuesday.
Lake Cumberland is in south central Kentucky. Coots said two international students drowned in the lake in early June.
