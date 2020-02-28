Man charged in Rockport, Indiana, fatal shooting
The Indiana State Police have charged a Rockport, Indiana, man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting.
Joseph Allen Petry, 19, of Rockport was charged with murder in the Wednesday night fatal shooting of Zane Lee, 18, also of Rockport.
The incident took place at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department received a call of shots fired near Seminary Street and South Ninth Streets in Rockport. Responding deputies found Lee at the scene and performed life saving measures until emergency responders arrived, ISP reports say.
Investigators determined Petry was a suspect and charged him in Lee’s death, ISP reports say. Petry is currently being held in the Spencer County Detention Center.
Man charged after chase
The Kentucky State Police charged a Philpot man with felony wanton endangerment and more after a Wednesday night chase near Whitesville.
KSP reports say troopers and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a home to respond to a suspicious person. Reports say officers encountered Jonathon D. Mattingy, 29, of the 9900 block of Kentucky 144 and ordered him to put up his hands, but Mattingly got into his truck and drove off.
Officers chased Mattingly, who stopped his vehicle several times and yelled at officers, reports say. Mattingly eventually pulled into the driveway of his home and got out of his vehicle, ignoring commands to stop. Officers used a Taser and a sheriff’s department K-9 on Mattingly. At times, Mattingly would reach for his pocket, which was later found to contain a handgun, reports say.
Mattingly was charged with driving under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing evading police.
Sunglasses provider expanding in Kentucky, adding 38 jobs
SIMPSONVILLE — A Kentucky sunglasses provider is expanding with a $400,000 investment and plans to add 38 full-time jobs.
S. Rays Inc., which is headquartered in Simpsonville and operates under the name Shady Rays, will add managerial staff and expand its distribution operations, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday. The company employs 22 people currently at its headquarters.
Teacher arrested, accused of sexually abusing student
FLATWOODS — A Kentucky teacher was arrested at a middle school after being accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.
Derrick Elliott, 57, was arrested Wednesday at Russell Middle School and charged with second-degree sodomy, news outlets reported.
The case involved a student who was under the age of 14, according to a complaint obtained by news outlets.
