Feds charge Kentucky officer accused of hitting protester
Federal officials have charged a Kentucky police officer accused of hitting a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a riot stick last year during demonstrations for racial justice.
Louisville Metro Police officer Cory P. Evans was charged Wednesday with deprivation of rights under color of law, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court, news outlets reported.
Evans, in his capacity as an officer, “struck M.C. in the back of the head with a riot stick while M.C. was kneeling with hands in the air, surrendering for arrest," prosecutors wrote in the documents.
Evans' attorney declined to comment on the charges as did the FBI. Louisville police did not immediately respond to questions about Evans’ status with the department.
Evans “willfully deprived” the demonstrator of the right of unreasonable seizure, which includes freedom from “unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer,” court records said.
Military medical service mission coming to eastern Kentucky
A military medical service operation that will provide free health services is coming to eastern Kentucky in July.
Military health care workers will operate clinics roughly between July 10 and July 21 as part of the Operation Gateway Kentucky Innovative Readiness Training Medical Mission, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
They will provide free general medical, dental and optometry services on a first come, first served basis to approximately 1,800 uninsured or underinsured Kentuckians.
The 2019 Medical Service Mission provided medical services to more than 1,800 Kentuckians, and military personnel performed more than 12,000 procedures. The clinics for this year's mission will be located in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties.
More Kentucky residents can apply for disaster unemployment
Kentucky residents in 22 more counties are eligible to seek disaster unemployment benefits, the state said.
The announcement Wednesday by the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance results from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's approval of the governor's request for individual assistance for residents in the additional counties.
Gov. Andy Beshear's request was based on severe flooding, landslides and mudslides between Feb. 27 and March 14, the Labor Cabinet said in a news release.
The counties are Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties became eligible to apply last month as part of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration issued April 23.
Visit the Kentucky Career Center website or call (502) 875-0442 to file an initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is July 9.
