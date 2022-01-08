Daviess County and the region see another record for average numbers of COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Green River District Health Department.
For Daviess County, the incidence rate was reported Friday as 129.33 new cases per day on average for a population of 100,000.
Tuesday was the last highest reported incidence rate at 108.22.
For the entire seven-county region, the average number of new daily cases was reported as 267.6 Friday, the highest reported yet.
The previous highest average was 230 reported Sept. 16.
Each of the other six counties in the GRDHD service area also set well above a critical rate of spread with an incidence at or more than 25 new cases per day for a population of 100,000.
GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said similar trends are happening around the state and nation, as well.
“It’s just very, very fast paced on the number of new cases right now. There’s just a lot of transmission in the community. We are not unique here in our region or in Daviess County with that,” he said. “This omicron surge is just producing lots of infections all across the country.”
Horton said while it is still unsure whether or not the omicron variant has been officially detected in the community, it is almost certain it is what has caused the surge.
“It’s clear that is what’s going on and it’s clear omicron is in the area and it’s responsible for this huge surge of cases and it’s probably even the most dominant variant at this point, but that data always trails a couple of weeks,” he said.
As far as whether or not symptoms are presenting as more mild than previous variants, he said it is still too soon to tell and the virus should be taken seriously, whether symptoms are more mild or not.
He said people infected with omicron, especially those who are unvaccinated, are still experiencing similar symptoms as previously seen and are still very sick.
“...With our vaccination being higher than it was during previous surges, we hope we don’t see as many hospitalizations; we hope we don’t see as many deaths, but it’s a little too early to say. Especially if you’re unvaccinated, there’s still very real risks,” he said.
Additionally, he said those who are unvaccinated are about five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is also still experiencing an increased number of COVID-19 patients, reporting 55 admitted to the hospital Friday morning.
Of those, 11 were in critical care and three were on ventilators.
OHRH has reported a total of six COVID-19 related deaths in January alone.
GRDHD and OH continue recommending vaccination, face masks and social distancing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.