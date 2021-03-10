As Kentucky sees its eighth week of decline in COVID-19 cases, the Green River region has also seen a drop in case numbers, according to Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the state’s case positivity rate has dropped to 4.06%. Horton said with the exception of one week, the Green River region is following along the same trajectory and has even dropped lower than the state rate in recent weeks.
Horton said this decline is likely due to an increase in vaccinations in the region and state as a whole as well as the community’s adherence to safety recommendations related to COVID-19.
“I think vaccines have probably played some role in that; I don’t think you can attribute all of that to the vaccine,” he said. “I think our collective behavior as a community has a big part in that. I think we’re doing the right things. We’re wearing masks when we’re around people outside of our household and I think just the same trend that you’re seeing locally and in the state, you’re seeing in the country as a whole as well. Cases are on the decline throughout the United States.”
Horton said he expects some restrictions will begin to ease in the near future but believes it is still important to continue to be vigilant, and continue masking and socially distancing to ensure the case count doesn’t start to rise again.
“I think you’ll see a gradual easing of some of these restrictions. I think it’s important for everybody to remember that the reason we’re seeing these case counts go down is because of what we’re doing and we don’t want to completely reverse course yet,” he said. “We need to stay the course for a little bit longer. Things are vastly improved, but it’s not over yet and we don’t want to give up too early.”
The health department, according to Horton, has administered about 7,000 vaccines in the community and has been receiving a steady allotment of about 1,400 doses weekly for the past month or so.
GRDHD also received 300 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, which Horton said has some advantage to it since it is a one-dose vaccine. He said the health department is still receiving Moderna doses, however, and is expecting more Johnson & Johnson doses about March 22.
The efforts of vaccinating the Green River region, he said, have been greatly helped by community partners, especially Owensboro Health.
“The health department’s only one provider for vaccine within the region. It’s a much bigger effort than what we’re able to provide … we’re really dependent on our partners in the community, like Owensboro Health has just done a fantastic job in terms of the amount of vaccine that they’re able to provide,” he said. “Plus we have all of these pharmacies in the region now that are also providing the vaccine as well.”
OH is currently vaccinating tiers 1A through 1C, which includes health care workers, education workers, essential employees, individuals age 60 and older, first responders and individuals ages 16 and older who are considered highest risk.
