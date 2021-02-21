The number of new cases of coronavirus in the Green River region continued to improve Saturday.

The Green River District Health Department reported 51 new cases in the seven-county region. It marked eight straight days with the number of new cases staying below 100.

The report said there were 33 new cases in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, three in Union County, two in Webster County and no new cases in McLean County.

There was one coronavirus-related death in the area — in Daviess County. Daviess County’s total cases since last March reached 9,302 on Saturday.

A total of 8,155 have recovered, a dozen were still hospitalized on Saturday and 150 have died. Hancock has seen 765 total cases and 15 deaths. Two Hancock Countians were hospitalized on Saturday.

McLean County has had 813 cases with 26 deaths. That county had no one hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday.

Ohio County has seen 2,308 cases and 47 deaths. Three were hospitalized on Saturday.

Muhlenberg County, which is not in the Green River district, reported eight new cases on Saturday. The county has had 2,709 cases and still has 76 active cases. The average age of those diagnosed with the virus is 44.

Women have been hit harder than men — 53.5% to 46.5%.

