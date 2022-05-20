As the state and nation see another gradual uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Green River region is no exception, according to Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department.

Although the region and state have seen a slightly slower incline than some areas of the country, Horton said the health department saw a 68% increase in cases last week compared to the week prior with this week looking to come out fairly similarly.

“We’re seeing very similar trends as the rest of the country,” he said. “Over the past seven or eight weeks, we saw a steady decline until we got into … the end of April, beginning of May.”

On Tuesday, GRDHD reported 117 new cases in the seven-county region between May 9-15, 76 in Daviess County.

Horton said the virus is still prevalent and although it does not seem to be spreading as quickly as it has in previous waves, that could change.

“We’re definitely seeing a wave, but the question is how severe will it be compared to previous waves,” he said. “I think most people expect it to be not as severe, but again, COVID has been full of surprises before.”

His advice, he said, is to remain cautious and follow the same safety measures that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic — get vaccinated and boosted, first and foremost, practice regular hand washing and for those who are at high risk, wear masks in indoor, public places.

While the current wave is not as high as previous ones currently, Horton said there is some concern that with home tests so readily available, health professionals are only seeing the tip of the iceberg for how much the virus is really circulating amongst communities.

“The number of reported confirmed cases that we have is not the full picture. There’s a lot more out there that we’re not detecting and we’re not tracking,” he said.

However, he said that fatalities and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remain low right now, indicating that infections may be more mild.

Milder cases, he said, could very well be the result of increased vaccination rates that help prevent severe symptoms, as well as reinfections that seem to have milder tendencies than initial infections, though it is hard to tell what the exact cause is.

“The hospitalization rates and deaths are continuing to remain low, whether that pattern continues is something we’re really interested in,” he said. “As we’re seeing an increase of cases in the community, we’re watching closely to see if we start seeing hospitalizations come back up as well.”

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital reported an average of 1-4 cases coming through the hospital each day since it announced having zero COVID-19 patients at the end of April for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, according to the hospital, many cases at the hospital have been incidental, meaning they visited the hospital for some other reason than COVID-19 and happened to test positive.

Right now, however, Horton said it is simply too early to tell what the current wave will look like, but it is being closely monitored. In the meantime, he recommends vaccinations and boosters for those who still have not received them and are eligible.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a first Pfizer booster dose for individuals ages 5-11 earlier this week, an age demographic where Horton said vaccine rates are especially low with 20% of individuals in Daviess County vaccinated between ages 5-11.

Of the entire population in Daviess County, 57% is fully vaccinated.

Currently anyone ages 5 or older are eligible for an initial two-dose vaccine series and booster.

A second booster is also available to individuals 50 years of age and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine, as well as those ages 12 and older who are considered immunocompromised.

Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccine appointment can do so by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360