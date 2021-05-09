Saturday saw a decline in the number of cases of coronavirus in the Green River region.
The Green River District Health Department reported 26 additional cases in the seven-county area.
Daviess County led with 10 cases, followed by Henderson with seven, Webster and Union with three each and Hancock, McLean and Ohio with one new case each.
Since March 2020, 21,819 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the region.
So far, 19,532 — 90% — have recovered and 394 have died.
Saturday’s report said that the average age of those who have had the virus is 43.
And it continues to affect women more than men.
The report said that 53.2% of patients so far have been women.
Daviess County has had 10,454 confirmed cases in the past 14 months.
A total of 346 have been hospitalized at some point and three were still hospitalized on Saturday.
The county has seen 182 COVID-19-related deaths.
Hancock has seen 847 cases with 22 hospitalized at some point and 16 deaths.
McLean has reported 866 total cases with 51 people hospitalized at some point and 28 deaths.
One person was still hospitalized on Saturday.
Ohio has seen 2,503 total cases with 113 people hospitalized at some point and 56 deaths.
Muhlenberg, which isn’t in the Green River region, reported two new cases Saturday, bringing its 14-month total to 2,916.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
