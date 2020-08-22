Several regional entities have received thousands of dollars in federal assistance to help recover money they’ve spent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds come from the federal CARES Act, a $2 trillion aid package Congress passed in the spring when the pandemic caused much of the country to shut down. The funds were distributed through the state Department of Local Government.
In the Green River region, one of the biggest disbursements went to Ohio County. The county received $245,242 in funds to reimburse what the county spent purchasing personal protective equipment, telework supplies and to reimburse what the county spent on payroll for first responders.
“The CARES Act funds are a great blessing to our community,” Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said in a press release. The county has seen expenses rise because county workers are now doing jobs previously done by jail work crews, because employees are doing more work and more cleaning because of the pandemic, he said.
The state Public Protection Cabinet also distributed federal funds to reimburse cities with extra law enforcement expenses due to the pandemic. The funds were through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
The Greenville Police Department received $23,987 to reimburse the Greenville Police Department for overtime expenses generated by the pandemic. The city of Owensboro received $65,828 in CESF funds, and Daviess County received $58,008. The funds were allocated so the city and county can “prevent, prepare for and respond to the novel coronavirus in their jurisdictions,” according to a press release.
Finally, the Federal Transit Administration awarded funds to Pennyrile Allied Community Services, a multi-county agency that, among other things, provides ride services throughout its nine-county service area, which includes Muhlenberg County.
The agency received $393,401. The funds were distributed through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and will be used to purchase replacement vehicles.
In a press release, state Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said agencies that provide transportation services have been struggling because ridership has decreased during the pandemic.
