Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio county school districts and Owensboro Public Schools have opted to be closed Thursday, Jan. 6 due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Owensboro Catholic Schools follow the Daviess County Public Schools calendar, and therefore, will also be closed.
Owensboro Public Schools, McLean County Public Schools, Ohio County Schools, Muhlenberg County Public Schools and Hancock County Schools will be utilizing nontraditional, or NTI, days. This means students will still have an opportunity to complete remote learning assignments while at home.
DCPS students will be having a bonafide “snow day.”
Ahead of districts making this decision, a lot goes into “calling” a school day due to wintry weather.
If a weather event has taken place overnight, school systems have teams in place to travel bus routes to determine whether or not they are safe for travel. When inclement weather is expected mid-morning or early-afternoon, like the system coming through on Thursday, districts have to take a different approach.
While students may be able to get to school safely, district officials have to determine if the roads may be too dangerous by the time dismissal occurs.
Districts also try to avoid early dismissals, if possible, because they are disruptive, Daviess County Public Schools spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt said.
The options for dealing with winter weather have changed since the pandemic, which necessitated that schools implement remote learning options. Now when schools close, they’re better equipped to provide at-home learning, which calls into question the traditional “snow day.”
On Wednesday afternoon, DCPS announced its new DCPS@Home plan, specifically to be used in the event of inclement weather. On DCPS@Home days, elementary school students have been given packets to complete at least five days’ worth of assignments. Middle and high schools will communicate directly with students regarding schedules for Google Meets to continue learning.
DCPS@Home days do not have to be made up at the end of the school year, Wimsatt said.
Thursday, however, is not a DCPS@Home day.
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said the district will determine on a case-by-case basis if students use an NTI or have a snow day.
With a limited number of NTI days to use, and with COVID-19 still impacting schools, districts have to be careful how and when to use them, Revlett said.
The NTI expectations for OPS families is available on the district website, Revlett said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
Log In
