Regional students are back in classrooms this week, and officials from Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio county schools say they’re hopeful for this second half of the school year, but they are also weary with the threat of the omicron variant.
All but Ohio County Schools have a universal masking policy, which district leaders say will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
Seth Southard, Ohio County Schools superintendent, said the decision was made in October to go to a mask-optional policy because it is what the school community preferred. He distributed surveys to parents and staff at that time, which indicated a preference for the choice to wear a mask.
He also said when that decision was made, there were “manageable” COVID-19 cases in schools.
“When we became mask optional we didn’t really see any increase in our numbers,” he said.
At this time, there are 11 total students and staff who have positive COVID-19 cases, which Southard said makes the school system “very fortunate.”
He attributes that good fortune to parents and other community members following protocols, such as distancing and staying home when sick.
Southard, like other education leaders, knows that could change in a day.
Ohio County Schools haven’t yet seen the “post holiday surge” that is expected, but they are monitoring cases on a daily basis and will make adjustments as needed, he said.
Tuesday was the first day back for Muhlenberg County Schools students, and district public information officer Carla Embry said the school system wouldn’t have a count on how many students are out due to the virus until later in the week.
The tornado that came through the area on Dec. 10 gave everyone something else to focus on, Embry said, but she knows the virus is still ever-present and cause for concern in the community.
She did say numbers are “just raging” in the community, and there are several students and staff members absent. Before winter break, the district struggled to have enough bus drivers to transport students, as well as cafeteria workers to feed students.
“Right at this moment we are all just holding our breath,” she said. “We all know what it was like last year when numbers started increasing. You just get this lump in your chest.”
Each month MCS officials monitor cases in the county and across the school system to see if it can change virus protocols, but at this time they are sticking with CDC guidelines, which recommend indoor masking for all individuals age 2 and older, Embry said.
McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough also said the district is abiding by CDC guidelines for dealing with the virus and its variants, which includes masking. The district handles positive cases and quarantines among students and staff on a case-by-case basis.
Case rates have been “constantly high” in the community and within the school system, Burrough said.
“Once I see we are in a decline, then we can discuss other actions, but right now, as long as we are in school, we are going to stay our current course,” he said.
The district also has experienced staffing issues due to the virus, and employees being out for other reasons. There were even moments last semester when central office staff members were serving meals in schools because there weren’t enough cafeteria workers to provide service, he said.
He said the district hasn’t reached “critical levels” with teachers and bus drivers, but he didn’t have a definite count of how many are absent at this time. Later this week there will be more information regarding absences, and he and other officials are watching numbers closely.
Robby Asberry, Hancock County Schools superintendent, said the district hasn’t changed its COVID-19 protocols since the start of this school year, and it doesn’t have any immediate plans to do so. About 3.5% of staff and students are absent due to quarantines or positive test results.
Cases are up in the county and the region, but Asberry also considers the district in a good position because it hasn’t yet seen a spike in case load following the holiday break.
“We have been blessed to not have as bad a time as other districts, as far as positive COVID-19 cases go,” he said.
Like all other districts in the region, Hancock schools utilize a Test to Stay option, which is helpful for keeping students in classrooms as much as possible, he said.
He also said the district has contingencies in place if it has to move to remote learning due to significant student or staff absences because of the virus.
All other districts in the region also have such a plan in place, however, as of Dec. 31, the state changed the flexibility districts have with Non-Traditional Instruction days. Before, districts could move specific classes or schools impacted by the virus to remote instruction while the rest of students continued normally.
Now districts are limited to 10 NTI days. If a specific school needs to shut down, that means the entire district has to also close for that period and utilize those NTI days, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Most educators in the region are hopeful there will be some decisions made in regards to leniency to that plan now that the General Assembly is back in session and a new variant is hitting the world.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
