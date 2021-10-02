The Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual "Take a Kid Camping" day Oct. 22 at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road in Owensboro.
Check-in and setup begins at 6 p.m. at the Feather Landing Shelter inside Panther Creek Park. Participants must provide their own camping equipment and food. The event is free and open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.
To pre-register, contact Emily Murphy at 270-685-1707, ext. 3 or email Emily.Murphy@usda.gov.
"Take A Kid Camping" day is the final of three youth-oriented outdoors events hosted throughout the year.
