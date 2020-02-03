Registration is open for the eighth annual Color Blast 5k, which will take place at 8 a.m. March 21 at Moreland Park on Hickman Avenue.
Teams and individuals are welcome to participate. To register for the noncompetitive walk-run online, go to www.colorblast5k.org and click on the Run Sign Up link or go to https://run signup.com/Race/KY/Owensboro/ColorBlast5k.
Through March 6, registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for students. The adult price jumps to $35 after March 6.
Registration ends March 20.
Color Blast is Owensboro’s largest 5k event, attracting about 2,200 participants annually.
The event gets its name from powder — a mix of cornstarch and food coloring — that is thrown on participants at stations during the race. Runners and walkers who join the fun are asked to wear white clothes, headbands and socks.
Proceeds from the event go to Puzzle Pieces, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, Dream Riders of Kentucky and Team Karlie. Also, each year, $2,500 of race proceeds go to WHAS Crusade for Children in Louisville.
Color Blast celebrates and brings awareness to people with special needs. Each nonprofit involved serves clients with disabilities.
“For a lot of families, this event is something that they look forward to every year,” said Amanda Owen, founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. “It’s a tradition, not only to celebrate their loved one, but to celebrate with other families like their own.”
The four organizations that partner on Color Blast provide volunteers to throw powder at stations and to help with registration. Anyone who wants to lend a hand can contact the nonprofit of their choice that is involved.
This year’s Color Blast takes place on World Down Syndrome Day. Plans are still in the works for ways to celebrate during the walk-run, said Tiffany Thrash, GRADSA executive director.
However, participants can expect to see Down Syndrome’s traditional blue and yellow colors throughout the morning.
GRADSA dance teams will perform at Moreland Park before the run starts.
“And we will do something special at our (color) station for World Down Syndrome Day,” Thrash said.
Color Blast is a fun event that celebrates and supports four nonprofits at the same time, she said. “It really is a great event to bring the community together to celebrate all disabilities.”
Dream Riders of Kentucky is grateful to be involved, said Kelly Flick, executive director. Each year, Dream Riders’ share of proceeds helps the equine-assisted therapy program with day-to-day operational expenses.
“It’s very difficult to get grant money to pay for hay, computers, horse care and vet bills,” Flick said. “We use it for things that don’t get funded through grants.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
