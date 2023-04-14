I was sitting on my deck a few minutes ago, and the brilliant spring sun was in the process of painting its annual masterpiece of seasonal changes. Lawns were green and growing and leaves were in the process of putting some closure to Mother Nature’s annual portraits.
But the picture I was seeing yesterday was a far cry from the back yard I saw some 80 years ago. That was a lifeless yard with no grass and only a couple of petunia plants devotedly taken care of by my mother, who had a load of love for flowers.
I had a load of love for Mom and worked hard to make that yard look as good as possible. My sister Louise told others that I swept the yard to keep the dirt clean.
But things got better with a move to a better home with a bigger back yard and lots of grass. My meager earnings from helping my brother deliver his newspaper route allowed me to purchase some more flowers for Mom, and she was in her second heaven.
With the help of her brother and my Uncle Millard, Mom became the owner of a slip from a rose bush on her mother’s property in Pellville. Years later, Mom gave me a slip off the same bush, and I planted it in my back yard.
Mom later told me that rose bush was first located in a garden cared for by her mother’s mother and that I was the fourth generation owner of a part of it.
My part grew into a beautiful large bush and was part of my current back yard for many years. But through a glaring attack of negligence, I later pulled that rose bush from its garden spot, and the family jewell was gone forever.
By that time Mom had passed on to that big garden in the sky, and her third generation rose bush also passed on.
So there I sat on that deck, and my part of Mother Nature’s portrait and the part of it Mom would have loved is gone because of me.
• Why can’t all segments of the world, large and small, get together, put their arms around each other and vow to reestablish a lifestyle free of national and international problems.
Peace and good will could be a great starting point, and anything less could be brought to order with smiles and handshakes.
We’ve had all of the wars and pending wars we need, and harmony and togetherness would be nice alternatives.
Instead of mass killings, we could have memory lapses capable of making us forget whatever it was that made us want to cause so much misery.
It is getting more apparent every day that mass killings are contagious to the point of being mind-boggling and heart-rendering.
We’ve got politicians who seem to think there is no place for agreement in their world of political importance. And we’ve got political hopefuls who seemingly can’t wait to wade into that jungle of uselessness.
No, that’s not the way it is with all residents of the political community.
Some live on a street filled with bad judgement potholes.
