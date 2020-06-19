Daniel Hayden says, “I’m not a hero to anybody but maybe to my dog.”
But the folks at Perdue Farms and Amazon Prime Video would disagree.
They chose Hayden to be in Amazon’s eight-episode documentary series, “Regular Heroes,” which debuted last month.
Hayden is featured in the sixth episode — “The Farmer, the Mechanic and the Bus Driver” — which will start streaming on Friday, June 19.
It will remain on the site into the future.
Hayden, 31, has been farming “since I could walk.”
He said, “My father started the farm in 1982 and I’ve been running it since I graduated from Murray State.”
The Haydens have been raising chickens for Perdue for 23 years — 1.6 million of them a year now.
“I got a call from Perdue’s corporate office,” he said. “They were approached by Amazon, who was looking for a farmer. They asked if I was interested. I did a casting interview and they chose me.”
Hayden said, “They were here for about five days. Based on the other shows I’ve seen, I’ll probably be on for about 10 minutes.”
Amazon said in a news release, “Community engagement and education about how the farm really works is important to Daniel and, since the pandemic began, the farm has amped up their social media presence, posting self-made educational videos weekly, including the virtual “Chickenology” classes Daniel teaches, so students of all ages can understand the value of humane animal farm production.”
It added, “Perdue Chicken has been donating product to local food banks and Daniel helps reach out to members of the community experiencing food insecurity and connects them to these food source outlets.”
“I’ve always tried to help out the community,” Hayden said. “But during the COVID-19, when I get calls from food banks, I send them to Perdue. Perdue helps them.”
He said the Amazon show is “a very humbling experience for me. I hope I represented my community and farmers well. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Hayden said, “A few years ago, we built four new chicken houses. And we attached a glass wall — the first viewing room in the United States — to one of them.
He said, “I’ve had people from 28 countries — one I had never heard of — and 10 states to visit.”
The news release said that country singer Brad Paisley presented each of the three people on the show with “special donations that will help them to continue paying it forward to
their communities.”
Hayden said he was asked not to talk about that until the episode begins streaming.
He is president of the Daviess County Cattlemen’s Association, a member of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Poultry advisory committee, a member of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association’s executive committee and serves on the Kentucky Board of Agriculture.
Also featured in the latest episode are Francisco Gomez of San Antonio, an emergency vehicle technician, and Tiffany Underwood, a Seattle coach bus operator.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
