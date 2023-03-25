In 1873, Allan Reid, an 18-year-old Scottish immigrant, planted the first peach and apple trees on land he bought in eastern Daviess County.
This year, his great-grandson, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the orchard he planted — Reid’s Orchard.
It’s one of the oldest businesses in the region under one family ownership.
Valerie Reid Reel, part of the fifth generation of Reids, said the family is inviting the public to a series of celebrations this year, starting with an “Easter Adventure” on April 1 and ending with a Christmas Market on Dec. 9-10.
Her father, Billy Reid, said, Allan Reid “had never tasted a peach until he landed in New York City. He came to America to keep books for his older brothers, who ran a tobacco factory in Livermore. But he didn’t like keeping books. He liked peaches.”
After a year there, Reid left his brothers to plant his orchard with apple and peach trees.
Billy Reid said all of his great-grandfather’s fruit trees are gone now.
“But there are two or three other trees he planted that are still on the avenue,” he said. “And there’s a pecan grove that he planted.”
Allan Reid also had 250 acres of potatoes back then, Reid said.
Reel said today the orchard grows peaches, apples, strawberries and flowers.
Each of the celebration events will have vendors and the greenhouses will be open, she said.
The list of events includes Spring Flower Bliss Market Day on April 16, Strawberry Bliss Market Day on May 21, Sunset Flower Bliss Market Day on July 9, Peach Bliss Market Day on Aug. 5, Apple Harvest Family Fun Day on Sept. 3 and the official 150-year Birthday Celebration from Oct. 7 trough Oct. 15.
“Party Like It’s 1873!”, the ads say.
Reel said nothing is planned in June and November.
“But that could change,” she said. “Other things may pop up.”
The Reid Family hosted its Apple Festival for 37 years, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to the orchard on Kentucky 144 through the years.
But it ended last October.
Billy and Kathy Reid said it had grown too large for them.
“We’re getting older,” Billy Reid said. “Our volunteers are getting older. And there’s so much more we want to do at the orchard.”
In recent years, crowds over the two days were estimated at between 20,000 and 25,000.
The festival will move to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot this fall.
