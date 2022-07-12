Reid’s Orchard will be hosting its first Peach Bliss on Aug. 6 at the farm.
The one-day event will be scaled down compared to the orchard’s annual Apple Festival.
Starting in 2023, the Daviess County Lions Club will assume the Apple Festival at the fairgrounds in Philpot.
After 37 years, Reid’s Orchard will host its last Apple Festival on the weekend of Oct. 22-23.
Katie Clark and Valarie Reel, who are taking on more responsibility from their father, Billy Reid, said the orchard wants to incorporate additional smaller events for families to enjoy.
“The fifth generation is in the process of taking over the orchard and this is just one of our staples we’re in the process of putting in on the farm,” said Clark, manager of Reid’s Orchard.
The Peach Bliss is one of many seasonal events the new generation of Reid owners hopes to plan.
“Peaches are in season right now and what will be in season, so we’re going to try and keep it a peach theme,” said Reel, event planner at Reid’s Orchard. “We’re looking in September to do another event, depending on weather and rain; we’re hoping to have apples and sunflowers in the first part.”
During the Peach Bliss, there will be vendors, specialty peach items, food booths, kids’ play area and music.
“It’s just to come and hangout and enjoy the orchard life like we get to do every day,” Clark said.
Clark and Reel said the new smaller seasonal events is not meant to replace the Apple Festival but rather allow for expansions on the orchard.
“The Apple Festival has been great; it’s had a great ride. Our parents started that and now our generation is taking over and we’re gearing it toward a different direction,” Clark said. “The main reason we decided to stop hosting the Apple Festival was because it was getting so big and we were running out of parking spots. The second reason is we would like to expand here on the farm, expand buildings and expanding growing new crops in new areas and we can’t do that if we have to save room for those parking spots.”
Reel said they didn’t want to completely do away with the Apple Festival because it was a big event for nonprofit organizations.
“We would have hated to say we weren’t going to host the event anymore so we contacted the Daviess County Lions to see if they’d be interested in taking it over so hopefully a lot of the organizations that do use this as a big fundraiser will still be able to have that,” Reel said.
Clark said she is excited about the Peach Bliss and that the orchard has been wanting to do something like this for awhile.
“We hadn’t really been able to get our foot in the door,” she said. “Our kids are getting to the age where we’re able to step away and do more on the farm so we’re super excited. We hope it pans out and we’re able to add small events like this throughout the years.”
There will be free admission and parking for the Peach Bliss. Reid’s Orchard is located at 4818 KY-144 in Owensboro.
