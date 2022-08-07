Reid’s Orchard held its first Peach Bliss on Saturday at the farm on Highway 144 with a variety of peach offerings.
Valarie Reel, event coordinator for the orchard, said the event was going well.
“With it being the first Peach Bliss we’ve had, you never know what to expect,” she said. “We wanted to have it from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. so it was a good steady flow and not a rushed event.”
The orchard picked Saturday to host the event to coordinate with the crop being ready for picking.
“We thought why not have an event going on with food trucks and vendors,” she said.
Reid’s Orchard also had a “U-Pick” flower area, along with the kids play area open.
“A lot of the vendors are like the Apple Fest with craft vendors, but when we do these smaller events, I am able to let some vendors in that use trailers for their setups,” Reel said.
One issue Reel said they encountered while organizing the event was rain.
“We went from a drought to a torrential downpour,” she said. “We weren’t sure if the rain was going to hold out for us.”
The rain did hold off for the event, though, with it being in the 80s and sunny.
Now that the Peach Bliss has wrapped up, the orchard is preparing for the last Apple Fest and the fall season at the farm. Starting next year, the Daviess County Lions Club will assume the Apple Fest at the fairgrounds in Philpot.
“We might try to do another smaller event around Christmas,” Reel said. “Last year we had Santa out here, and that was a pretty big hit.”
Reel said customers can look forward to smaller events hosted by the orchard in 2023.
