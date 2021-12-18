The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is pulling out all the stops for a series of holiday-themed events that begin this weekend and conclude Wednesday.
Kathy Olson, museum director, said Friday that the museum, located at 122 E. 2nd St., will first host its fifth annual “Live Reindeer Experience” from 9 a.m. until noon and again from 1-4 p.m.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here with a reindeer and a miniature horse,” Olson said.
Olson said that while the event has traditionally been hosted outside, a weather forecast showing rain caused them to move the event inside the museum this year.
“We are going to have a bench in front of Santa where people can sit rather than on his lap just to stay a little bit safer,” she said. “It will still be a great picture and a good experience.”
Olson said the event, which is sponsored by Atmos Energy, is included with the cost of regular admission, which is $5 for ages 2 and older.
The live reindeer event originated when Olson found out that there is an animal rehabilitation farm in Muhlenberg County six years ago and a museum board member decided it would be worth tracking down.
“It is very unusual, and she always gives us kind of first dibs on an Owensboro presentation,” Olson said of the farm. “It is not just the children that love to see the reindeer, everybody loves to see the reindeer.”
The next event will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the museum, which will feature local historian and author Eddie Price speaking about Colonial Christmas traditions.
“He is going to be talking about the different colonies and what they celebrated, or didn’t celebrate,” Olson said.
With England’s American Colonies stretching from New York down to Georgia, Christmas traditions could vary significantly from region to region.
“It is always interesting to know,” Olson said. “All of the traditions we have of course are a combination of a lot of different eras and cultures and this will sort of take it apart for everybody and take us back in time for the holidays,” she said.
The Owensboro Museum of Science and History will wrap up its holiday events with “The Grinch and Friends Storytelling Adventure” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Families are invited to hear regional storyteller Susan Fowler as she shares stories, songs and guides those attending through a simple craft. Frosty the Snowman, Ebenezer Scrooge and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer might just pop in for a surprise visit.
For more information about programming at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, visit https://www.owensboromuseum.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
