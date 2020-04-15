Seven more nonprofits have been selected to receive funds from the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund that was created in late March as a way to assist individuals in the community who have experienced hardship as a result of the pandemic.
The fund is a partnership of the United Way of Ohio Valley and the Green River Area Community Foundation that has raised $700,000 from area philanthropic organizations as well as the City of Owensboro and the Daviess Fiscal Court.
Both the United Way and the GRACF partnered to provide this relief fund for organizations that are assisting community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Green River area, which spans Daviess, Ohio, Union, Webster, Hancock and McLean counties. The fund is available to complement work already being done for public health, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, as well as government entities who are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far the agencies that have received funding at this point include Audubon Area Head Start, Catholic Charities-Diocese of Owensboro, Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, Daniel Pitino Shelter, Help Office of Owensboro Inc., Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, Lewis Lane Baptist Church, Methodist Home of Kentucky-Mary Kendall Campus, New Life Church of Owensboro, Ohio County Food Pantry, Owensboro Faith Fellowship, Owensboro Family YMCA, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Benedict Joseph’s Shelter, St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children, Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, The Salvation Army-Owensboro and Wendell Foster.
At this time the fund is specifically focused on ensuring people are fed and housed, and will look into additional phases of funding, according to Amy Silvert, GRACF executive director.
Silvert said the fund has been successful at this point because of communitywide support.
“We’ve had partners from all the different areas we’ve mentioned before, and the community is coming in to support as well,” she said. “That has allowed us to quickly get this money out to those people who need it most.”
She also said each week the council overseeing the fund is seeing “a great amount of need out there.”
David Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Ohio Valley, said the council is also seeing that several nonprofits in business to do one thing have changed the nature of the way they provide support because of this pandemic.
Ross said both the UWOV and the GRACF rely on the nonprofit agencies they service to “know their clientele.”
“They are pitching in and doing different things within their mission, but outside of their normal operations,” he said.
The COVID-19 Response Fund is still accepting donations. Donations to the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund can be made online at www.uwov.org/donate/ or checks can be made to Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 705, Owensboro, KY 42302.
The Council is still accepting applications from area nonprofits in need. Interested nonprofit agencies can find application information at https://uwov.org/covid-19-request-funds/.
At this time, funding requests received prior to noon on Wednesdays will be considered for funding that week. The council will choose to fund, not to fund, or to hold applications for consideration for a future date. Successful applicants will be notified by email and checks will be mailed once the council makes funding decisions.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
