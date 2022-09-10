Dear Dad -
This is the first letter I’ve written to you that you won’t actually read. It really touched me to learn that you had saved all the other cards and letters I’d sent you, and now that I think about it, who knows, maybe you will see this one, too.
Hard to believe a year has gone by since that beautiful Saturday morning. I had just gotten around the corner while walking my dog when my phone rang. I think I must have known that call from Aunt Sylvia was imminent, and yet the words were still a shock.
That afternoon, talking to cousin Steve, he was so dismayed to realize it was Sept. 11. I remember reassuring him that there could be no more appropriate date for your passing than Patriot Day.
The gentleman at the funeral home handed me a large album of options for the memorial cards and thank-you notes. At first, I thought I would select something to reflect your Irish heritage, but then saw the U.S. Flag and eagle design and knew immediately that’s what you would have wanted.
Then, later that same day, when Steve and I visited the place that would host the luncheon following your services, they asked what color scheme I wanted for the decorations, and I knew right away what to say: “Red, white and blue. Patriotic.”
We found a color guard for the funeral, and a bagpiper, as you requested. In fact, everything was done just the way you wanted it.
The day of your funeral was another beautiful day with a deep blue sky. I smiled as I remembered saying to you so many times, “I’ve always been lucky with the weather.”
After the service, my brother, cousins, friends and other relatives had drifted away, gathering in small groups or walking back to their vehicles. I stood alone at the gravesite, remembering all the times you and I had stood there together, looking down at the bronze burial markers of your parents and Ginny, as you shared all the information you knew I would need someday.
“I hope that’s a long way off,” I would always say.
You always replied in your matter-of-fact, philosophical way, “We all have to go sometime.”
And so you did.
I returned to your grave last month, the first time I’ve been back. I brushed away some dirt and dried grass from the marker. I spoke quietly but I know you heard me.
A few days later, at the family reunion — the first one you had ever missed, the first one I’ve ever attended — we gathered for a ceremony to honor those who had passed away in the previous year. You were among the 11 we remembered.
As your name was called, I lit the candle in the luminaria decorated with your photographs, then stepped back and watched as its glow joined that of the others.
I kept that luminaria and brought it home with me. I will light the candle again tomorrow, by myself this time. I will say a prayer for you, Dad, and I know you will hear that, too.
I will honor your memory. I am forever grateful for the time we had together, and for the honest conversations that illuminated the shadows of the past. I got to know you — really know you — in a way that I had never expected, and feel honored that you got to know me too, and that we discovered how much we were and are alike, and how much we loved one another.
It’s just one of those little tealight votive candles. It won’t burn for long, but I’ll let it extinguish itself in its own time.
Someday, it will glow again.
Love -
Lora
