I heard a story a long time ago; it comes back to me every once in a while, and seems like most especially around this time of year.
Seems there was a family — well, if you can call them that.
Rumor has it, they weren’t married.
But should have been, if you know what I mean.
Whispers say she was, well, you know: Pregnant.
Even more whispers say the kid wasn’t his.
Anyway, this guy — you gotta give him credit — he manned up, as they say. Maybe he really loved her, who knows. But he loaded her up and took her back to his hometown. He was gonna do right by her.
No, I don’t remember how they got there. Maybe some cheap junker he bought at one of those “no credit check” lots. But that’s not the point.
Anyway, they rolled into town and, well, I guess this guy wasn’t a genius at planning, because it turned out there was no place for them to stay.
Whatever relatives he may have had in town, apparently they didn’t want anything to do with him.
Hmm? No, I don’t know that for a fact. But you just gotta figure, right?
Anyway, so they go to some crummy motel — but they turned ’em away too.
How should I know? Maybe they were booked up. Maybe his debit card was rejected.
Although — well, maybe I shouldn’t say this; it’s not like me to spread gossip — but I’ve heard these people were … you know … different.
Not from around here.
Didn’t look like us.
Didn’t talk like us.
In fact, I don’t think they spoke English at all.
I don’t know how they got across the border; I wasn’t there. But I’ve heard their paperwork wasn’t exactly in order. And you know what that means.
So that clerk, well, who can blame him? Who needs trouble? He told ’em there was no room.
I don’t know why they didn’t go to one of the homeless shelters. I dunno; maybe, being from out of town, they didn’t know where to go. Maybe they were afraid they wouldn’t pass the drug screening. Those people are like that, you know.
But one thing I will say about those kinda people, they always seem to be able to sniff out the hiding places.
No, I’m not sure where they went. Maybe an unlocked storage shed. Maybe they climbed through the window of an abandoned house. Maybe they just tucked up under the overpass.
All I know is that she had that baby.
One more mouth to feed, and they should have thought of that before she — well, you know.
Anyway, as far as all of us hardworking, honest people who carry our own weight and don’t expect the government to take care of us are concerned, it was just one more kid.
Story gets kinda fuzzy at this point. I’ve heard some pretty wild rumors, but like I said, I don’t spread gossip.
All I know is that the kid grew up and — big surprise here — he wasn’t exactly a model citizen. Had all kinds of crazy, hippie-dippie ideas. Peace and love; all that stuff. I know, right? LOL. Never did get a regular job, but the apple don’t fall far from the tree, know what I mean?
I heard he came to a bad end, but what do you expect?
Anyway, it’s Christmas, so I gotta go. Gifts to open, cookies to eat, songs to sing, all that good stuff.
Funny, though, how that story comes to mind around this time every year.
Some homeless guy with radical ideas about loving the outcast, welcoming the stranger, feeding the hungry … I don’t know what that could possibly have to do with Christmas.
