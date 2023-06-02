Memorial Day has come and gone, but not before the relatively short life and tragic death of Eugene Beshear, a first cousin and very nice relative of mine, was remembered.
Eugene spent a lot of time with the U.S. Army’s tank division doing battle with Germany during World War II.
Following the end of that conflict, he remained in the Army and was sent to Korea and another war and another tank division.
Sorrowfully, I’ve lost track of dates and cannot provide you with the day my cousin lost his life.
According to information received through military sources, Eugene’s tank was hit by enemy fire and damaged beyond further use. My cousin managed to get out of his tank uninjured and was lucky enough to have another tank pull up and offer him a place of relative safety.
The next part of this story is even more difficult to pass your way, but history demands accuracy.
Eugene climbed aboard the rescue tank and had all of his body in the safety of the vehicle except his head when he was shot by enemy fire. That shot, sources said, struck the soldier between the eyes, and he was killed instantly.
What happened next is or was known by those who pulled Eugene’s body from the tank. What happened then took years and years to determine, including the location of Eugene’s body.

Then more sadness that never seems to release its hold. The dead soldier’s mother, who was my mom’s sister and my aunt, was informed of her son’s death, but she refused to believe he was dead. And that refusal went with her to her grave.
A lot of years passed but the military never gave up on finding Eugene’s remains. Finally, three bones were found, but those in charge were without a way to identify them.
Again, a lot of time passed until one day I was inside my home when two strangers knocked on my front door. One of them was an Army doctor who was engaged in the long effort to identify three bones.
The doctor said he needed to find a relative whose blood might be able to match the DNA evidence provided by the bones. They had searched for such a person and finally came up with my whereabouts and a possible blood connection.
The doctor took that blood sample and went back to his place of business. It wasn’t but a few days after that when I received a call that the match was made and my cousin had been found.
It wasn’t long before those bones were placed in a nice casket and shipped to Owensboro, where they were placed in the former armory location on Parish Avenue for visitation.
Eugene was buried in Rosehill Cemetery.
