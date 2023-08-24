Hate is such an ugly thing.
And it eats away at the soul.
I saw it in full bloom in June of 1978 when a photographer and I drove down to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Fairview near the Tennessee border.
The Confederation of Independent Orders-Invisible Empire Knights of the Ku Klux Klan was having its national convention in Hopkinsville.
And 18 of them, dressed in green, red, purple, tan and white robes, had made the trip over to Fairview to lay a wreath beside the 351-foot-tall obelisk that was a shrine to the Confederacy’s only president.
They stood on a hillside near the shrine paying tribute to the man they said was “a patriot who pledged his life, his fortune and his sacred honor to his God, his race and his country.”
Flags of the United States, the Confederacy and Christianity flapped in the wind.
This was the feared Ku Klux Klan but they were mostly just hateful old men believing they were superior to anyone who didn’t look like them.
And they were outnumbered 3-1 by the media and the police.
They said people had come to the convention from 23 states — from California to Maine. But only 18 of them were brave enough to gather for their public ceremony.
A man who said he was the Klokard (third-ranking officer) of the Paducah Klan came to challenge the legitimacy of the group.
His group, he said, was the real Klan.
Once upon a time, the Klan had hated Catholics, Jews, African-Americans, liberals and anyone born in another country, except maybe England or Canada.
More from this section
But these people said the rules had been changed.
Catholics were now welcome to join, they said.
And they were emphatic that they did not burn crosses.
They lighted them, they said.
Illuminated, some said.
That night they met in a secret location in Hopkinsville to watch the 1915 movie “Birth of A Nation.”
The only movie that portrayed the Klan in a light that they liked, they said.
One of the robed Klansmen said that day was his 80th birthday.
He had been a member since 1926, he said.
But true to his oath of secrecy, he would not tell us his name or his state.
I still think about him.
Eighty years old and still hating.
What a wasted life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.