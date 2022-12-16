I traveled a long way down memory lane to get to last week’s column. This week’s trip is about half that far and does not involve money or my mom.
Strangely enough, it’s a trip that took me on a route to tragedy but one where a ballpoint pen likely saved the life of a baby girl.
It was bitter cold on that January night in Kingsport, Tennessee and I was wrapping up a night’s work at the newspaper where I started my long career in journalism. A call from the Tennessee State Police around 1 a.m. alerted me about a multi-death accident on the highway between Kingsport and Knoxville. It was my first experience with a deadly scene I was not looking forward to seeing.
On reaching the scene a trooper was busy helping the first responders and others remove the dead and injured from the two cars that had collided head-on. It seemed an impossible amount of time before the scene was cleared and the trooper and I were left alone to discuss the tragedy.
Getting the information I needed, I thanked the officer and in the process I dropped the only pen I had with which to do my job. In the process, I managed to kick it off into the highway darkness. By this time, the trooper said he had to leave and get to the hospital to wrap up his investigation.
Now alone, I still was unable to find my pen that I also would need at the hospital. Thinking more light would help I went to my car and drove it up close to where I dropped it. And that worked.
Bending over to pick it up I was scared out of my mind by the sound off a baby crying.
More from this section
Regaining my composure, I again heard the baby cry and I walked over to an ice-filled ditch running alongside the highway. Having never experienced anything like I was going through, I pulled off my coat, picked up that beautiful little angel and wrapped her while heading to my car for some heat she badly needed.
Being an overly emotional person, my eyes filled with tears and I prayed I would get the infant to the hospital in time.
Like expected, there was a lot of talk about how the baby was thrown out of the wrecked car and into the ditch. It finally was decided that the infant was being held by her mother prior to the accident and was thrown out with her baby in her arms. The mother was killed during all of that and the baby apparently slid out of her arms and into the ditch.
It was not until later that it was learned the baby and her mother were from Michigan. An aunt in Michigan was told about the tragedy and quickly traveled to Tennessee to care for the infant.
I managed to make contact with her at the Kingsport hospital and told her how I managed to find the baby in the ditch. I also gave her the pen involved and requested that she keep it until the little girl was old enough to understand and then tell her it saved her life.
Two or three years passed and I received a Christmas card signed — with help — by the youngster.
A sad remembrance became less hurtful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.