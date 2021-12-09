The sad thing about Christmas is that Santa’s helpers don’t live nearly as long as he does.
Back in 1976, I covered the funeral of one of Santa’s most faithful helpers — on Christmas Eve.
It was a little surreal, to say the least.
Albert M. “Brownie” Woodward was about as close as you could get to Father Christmas — in Owensboro, at least.
He had been a semi-pro baseball player, a carnival comedian and a businessman.
And he had one of the longest runs as a Santa stand-in in Owensboro history.
In fact, Woodward may have been the city’s first official Santa Claus.
According to his own account, Woodward first donned the Santa suit in 1916 when he was 30 years old.
His children said he dressed the part in 1937 and rode in Santa’s sleigh in Owensboro’s first Christmas parade.
It took a lot of padding to make him look the part.
The former outfielder for the old semi-pro Owensboro Stars and Owensboro Greys stayed fit and trim until the day he died at 90.
In the 1940s, ‘50s and early ‘60s, when downtown Owensboro was still the shopping center for the region, Woodward donned his Santa suit and prowled the sidewalks, handing out candy to good little boys and girls — and naughty ones, too.
He would stop and listen to their Christmas wishes, never promising those ponies and BB guns that topped many a list.
Running into him on the street was a big deal for a kid.
His family believed that during several of those early years, Woodward was the only man portraying Santa in Owensboro.
He started out going from store to store.
But some stores started complaining that he spent too much time in the competition.
And Santa was a big drawing card.
So finally, Woodward was forbidden to enter any store.
No matter how cold it got.
But he loved kids. and he kept making his rounds.
In 1963, after 27 consecutive years, Woodward retired from parades.
But he couldn’t retire from the role he had come to love.
Woodward moved out to Wesleyan Park Plaza when it opened in the mid-1960s, portraying Santa Claus in the old Value Village store and across the street in Fashion Fair in the old South Frederica Shopping Center — where Owensboro Health’s business office is today.
By 1968, Woodward was 82.
He was getting too old to make his rounds. And so, he sold his Santa suit.
But even then, he didn’t quit.
He still worked Christmas parties until two or three years before his death.
They opened Woodward’s funeral with an organ playing “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful.”
It was an appropriate Christmas carol.
Woodward had been faithful to Christmas for nearly 60 years.
He’s been gone now for 45 years, but Woodward left his mark in the memories of thousands of kids.
And so have all those Santa’s helpers who followed after him.
