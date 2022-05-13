Memories have long been a part of this column, and as long as my brain continues to be a storage bin for them, that practice likely will continue.

But while memories have been so prominent, wonderings also have played a big part in our lives.

And a lot of those have been brought on by memories.

Many have been the times I’ve wondered what it would have been like having a father. Even being around friends as a youngster and seeing them with their dads, the wondering was never fulfilled.

I wondered many times about how my Uncle Millard did not have electricity running to his Pellville home and how he managed to listen to a radio with a car battery.

I remember sitting near our radio on that fateful day when Japan declared war on our country by bombing Pearl Harbor and wondering if Owensboro was going to be bombed.

I walked with my brother to the bus station the day he left home for the start of his World War II military service in the U.S. Navy. I stayed with him until he walked aboard the bus and then, with tears in my eyes, wondered if he would ever return home.

He did.

I didn’t wonder about a lot of things my mom did, but one thing did raise my curiosity to a pretty high level.

It was on a cold winter night in a home with little heat that I saw mom heating bricks on the kitchen stove and wrapping them in towels. But then I saw her place those creations under the blankets on our beds, and when I got into that bed and felt the warmth on my feet, I no longer wondered.

I did some wondering when I saw where a bird built a nest on top of a step ladder propped up on the back of my house. I always thought such things were prepared in trees.

That wondering, however, slowed down when I saw where that momma bird had laid three eggs into that nest and guarded them religiously.

A few days later. I saw where the eggs popped open and three baby birds sprang to life. It then became necessary to feed those babies, and I wondered what that food would be. My son, Marty, said it was worms.

Anyway, the new birds grew to a point when I began to wonder if they would jump out of the nest or fly out.

Sadly, I missed that adventure, and the new birds were nowhere to be found. Now my worried wondering is back in gear.

Yep, we do a lot of remembering and a lot of wondering. I tend to believe the remembering is better.