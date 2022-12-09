Sitting in church Sunday prior to the start of services, a fellow parishioner stopped by the pew in which I was sitting and thanked me for columns he said put him on memory lane.
I thanked him for his kind words, and he walked on up the center aisle to his customary seat. It was then I stepped onto that same lane and my thoughts went back some 82 or 83 years ago when my mom and I were sitting in St. Paul’s Church — now St. Joe and Paul’s Church — and my young mind turned flips over something Mom did.
That memory went back to the Friday prior to that Sunday, when I found a $10 dollar bill while walking down the street on which we lived.
Now please bear in mind, once again, that my father died when I was two years old and left Mom with six children and not enough money with which to buy a box of crackers. And I had never seen that much money and thought I was an overnight rich dude.
Life has some strange turns, and one of them crossed my path when I found that money. Another came when my mom let her honesty decide the fate of the money, when she could have used every penny of it to help feed her family.
But don’t pull away from this memory lane offering before learning what happened next.
It was about a week later, and I was walking down Hamilton on my way to school when I spotted a man’s billfold in the gutter alongside the street. Remembering what happened to the $10 I found earlier, I was a little shy about picking it up.
But I did and found myself wishing I hadn’t. Inside was eight $10 bills. Also inside I found information telling me who lost the billfold and where he lived.
With a couple of minutes to spare, I ran back home and told Mom what happened. She saw what I saw and was quick to solve the problem.
“Look son,” she said. “You go on to school, and I’ll take care of this. This man lives just a short distance away on Wing Avenue, and I’ll see that he gets it.”
“Okay, Mom,” I said with just a little cocky attitude on my part, “but please don’t stop at the church.”
Mom didn’t think that was very funny.
Anyway, I finally got out of school and hurried home to see what happened.
And what happened was she handed me a $10 bill with a big smile included.
“The man who owned the billfold appreciated your honesty and wanted you to have this,” she said.
How about that? You find $10, lose $10 at church and find another $10 for finding $80.
And what that did was push the good button in me. What I did was take the $10 Mom gave me, ran to the store to get it changed, ran back home and gave mom $9 and I kept $1.
It was a nice turn of events, and our food pantry reaped the reward.
Just another trip down memory lane.
