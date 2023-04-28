Climb aboard, if you will, for a trip around Owensboro’s East Fourth Street as it existed some 80 or 90 years ago.
While not the most attractive part of the city, East Fourth held its own with some very interesting stop offs for folks in the neighborhood and others.
The area I’m referring to started at Fourth and Center streets and ended at the Illinois Central Railroad yard behind Hamilton Avenue, the street on which I was born.
One of the most popular establishments along that short stretch was the First and Last Chance Bar. That unusual name was supported by the fact it was the last place a person of alcoholic interest could have a drink before leaving town up Highway 60 and the first place for those coming into town.
You also could get some sipping whiskey at Mills Brothers Drug Store, but the popular business at the corner of Fourth and Hathaway streets — owned and operated by Frank and Kay Mills — also served as a doctor substitute for those who could not afford doctors.
That service only included over-the-counter medications, and not drugs only prescribed by doctors.
You don’t see Red Front grocery stores around Owensboro anymore, but there was one on East Fourth. There also was a hardware store owned by a Mr. Wilkey, which was the site of one of my big moments of embarrassment.
I was working at Joe Hagan’s service station at Fourth and Center streets when he asked me to go to that hardware store and purchase a left-handed monkey wrench.
And I did just that. I went to the store and asked the owner if he had a left-handed monkey wrench. After looking for several minutes, Mr. Wilkey came back and told me he didn’t have one in stock but would order one for Joe.
While that relatively small section of Owensboro was enjoyable for many, there still was one manufacturing plant that missed out on the recognition.
With its employees proud of their contribution, the Owensboro Wagon Factory got most of its thanks from the farming community.
I liked what I saw and knew about the factory. It was vital to farmers in that long-ago time but would not survive for very long in the future.
The wagons produced were of good structure, and even the green paint jobs stood out. But farm wagons and the horses that pulled them would be replaced by motor vehicles of various kinds.
And if you would like to see one of the wagons in the best of shape, try visiting the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. It’s a nice visit to many, many years ago. And East Fourth still has nice businesses to visit.
